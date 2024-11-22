Leeds Tykes general manager Jake Brady says his side are out for revenge as they head to Fylde in National Two North this weekend.

The last match between the two sides in April was one of two matches that the Tykes lost as they fell just short of winning the league last season. Brady says the Fylde celebrations were over the top and they got under their skin. “We’re all looking forward to it. This is a game that we’ve all been looking forward to. Fylde were only one of two teams to beat us last season, and they let us know that they were pleased to beat us. After they won, they were rubbing it in our face a little bit. It was all good fun and what you’d expect from a good competitive league. It did leave a bitter taste in our mouths where we were looking for revenge down the line. Now’s our chance, it’s the same fixture as the one we lost so we feel like we’ve got some wrongs to put right and that’s the motivation for the boys this weekend.”

The Tykes come in off the back of a huge 75-31 point victory over Chester. Brady says he was thrilled to get a reaction from his team after their defeat to Lymm the previous weekend. “We didn’t just want a victory, we wanted a performance. I think the scoreline suggests that we put out a message to the rest of the league that we’re not rolling over, we’re here, we mean business. This also wasn’t a team at the bottom, they were mid table, so hopefully that shows we’re serious.”

They conceded 31 points, despite being comfortable in the match. Brady says they’re working on being clinical. “I wouldn’t say there’s anything to be worried about [in conceding 31 points], we were always comfortable in the game. They knew they had lost the game, they were just chasing the four try bonus point. It can be really hard to stay disciplined in yourself and not give any tries away, despite being 30 points ahead. Ideally we’d love to be that team that’s ruthless and we’re working towards that but we’re working towards it.”

Eliah Chitiyo scored a hat-trick, and Brady says he took his chance with both hands. “They were three really really good tries. Eliah is a very dangerous winger and he got his opportunity with injuries to our back three so he got his opportunity on the wing and he’s grabbed it with both hands. Hopefully he’ll carry on improving and improving as he grows into the team. He’s come from a team in West Leeds who are a few leagues lower and he’s never played at this level before so it’s been a steep learning curve for him but he’s not let it overawe him.”