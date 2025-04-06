LEEDS TYKES secured the National Two North title in nail-biting style, winning their clash at Sheffield Tigers with a penalty in the final few minutes of a pulsating match.

Tigers had played much of the game with 14 men following a red card for Tom Calladine, but they didn’t show many cracks and gave the Tykes a rough ride.

Leeds took an early lead with centre Tom Williams and left winger Eliah Chitiyo scoring tries in the opening 15 minutes, full-back Seremaia Turagabeci kicking one conversion.

Tigers hit back soon after though, hooker Will Archer and flanker Louis Townsend touching down and stand-off Will Baker kicking both conversions to edge his side into a narrow 14-12 lead.

Baker’s 34th minute penalty extended their lead, before Turagabeci’s 37th minute try pulled them level at 17-17 at half time.

Lee Monks put the South Yorkshire side back in front with a try converted by Baker, but Leeds drew level again with Jack Smith touching down and Turagabeci converting, before kicking a penalty to secure the 27-24 win.

Their title was guaranteed as news of Sheffield’s defeat at Lymm filtered through. The Cheshire side were 28-17 ahead shortly after half time with Sheffield’s first half tries coming from Christian Hooper and Ryan Burrows.

They battled back to level at 31-31, with Hooper completing his hat-trick and Robert Fawdry also scoring, but the hosts added a pate try to seal the win.