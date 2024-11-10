Leeds Tykes surrender unbeaten record at Lymm as Rotherham Titans snatch late win

Leeds Tykes lost their unbeaten record in dramatic style, losing at National 2 North leaders’ Lymm 30-26.

The Tykes drew first blood with winger Charlie Hudson touching down, but Lymm then hit the ground running and scored two tries, a conversion and a penalty to lead 15-5.

Hooker Adam Brown pulled back a try on 33 minutes which stand-off Seremaia Turagabeci converted, only for Lymm to hit back shortly before the break with another try.

However, the Tykes were awarded a penalty try on the stroke of half-time for deliberate knock on and were just one point behind at 20-19.

Leeds Tykes and Seremaia Bai Turagabeci could not prevent defeat at Lymm (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Cheshire side added a further try, conversion and penalty to lead 30-19 before Leeds replacement Ed Brown powered over and Turagabeci converted, but it wasn’t enough to salvage anything but two bonus points.

Third-placed Sheffield continued their run of good form with a 43-20 victory over Wharfedale at Abbeydale Park – but it took a strong second half to recover from a half-time deficit.

Two tries each from left winger Christian Hooper and Rhodri Campbell, plus others from subs Alex Reid and Matt Adcock, helped Sheffield to victory with Callum Posa and Elliott Fisher both kicking two conversions.

Wharfedale led at half-time with their tries coming from wing forward Jack Pinder and hooker Dan Stockdale, while Rob Davidson kicked a penalty.

After the break they only added one further try from sun James Meehan and Davidson converted, but it wasn’t enough to stop free-scoring Sheffield.

Hull Ionians were 25-23 winners over Harrogate, who nearly pulled off a late comeback but were scuppered by a couple of missed conversions.

Ionians’ tries came from scrum-half Sam Pocklington, No 8 George Mewburn and winger Will Yates, with Lewis Minikin kicking two conversions and two penalties.

Harrogate trailed 25-13 with 20 minutes left with centre Kris Dobson scoring a try and Charlie Metcalfe adding the conversion and two penalties.

The final 20 minutes saw Ionians under pressure as Harrogate winger Kodie Brook ran in twice.

A last-minute penalty from centre Lloyd Hayes helped Rotherham Titans snatch an 18-17 victory over Plymouth Albion in National One on Saturday, and boost their National One title hopes.

The lead changed hands five times in a tense encounter at Clifton Lane, with Plymouth scoring first after just five minutes for a 7-0 lead.

Five minutes later the Titans pulled level with hooker Luke Cole dotting down and Hayes adding the conversion, and ten minutes later Rotherham went ahead with stand-off Robert Povey scoring to make it 12-7 to the home side.

After half-time the visitors were awarded a penalty try with the Titans short-handed by three yellow cards, but their 14-12 lead only lasted three minutes before Hayes landed a penalty to edge back into a 15-14 lead.

Two minutes later Albion were back in front thanks to a penalty, but Hayes landed the crucial kick in the 80th minute to take victory.

Elsewhere Sheffield Tigers lost out 24-29 to Tynedale with their tries coming from full-back Will Baker, winger James Norman, centre Jamie Broadley and second row Josh Redfern.

And Otley were beaten 56-29 at Fylde but came away with a four-try bonus point following scores from wingers Sam Taylor (2) and Michael Graham, plus replacement Joe Rowntree.

Hull were beaten 39-19 at Chester with their tries coming from William Hall, Adam Brankley and a penalty try in the first half.