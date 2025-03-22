IF everything goes their way this weekend, Pete Lucock’s Leeds Tykes side can be just a point away from winning National Two North.

They currently hold a nine-point lead over their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield with four games left. But head coach Lucock says they must not get complacent, and knows all too well the need to focus on their own game.

“We’re very much in the mindset that if we win our games, it’s in our hands, and sooner rather than later, we’ll get what we set out to do all season,” he said. “The ball is in our court and we want to finish the season on a high.”

Today, fourth-placed Fylde make the trip to West Park Leeds (kick-off 2.30pm).

The Tykes will be searching for a fourth consecutive bonus point win but Lucock knows it won’t be easy with Fylde unbeaten in three of their last four games.

However he says it is a chance to give it their all with a week’s break coming up.

“We’ve planned for next week to be fully off for the lads. We’ve put emphasis on this last game. We had put a huge emphasis on winning the block of four games which would put us in a strong position so we’re one game away from winning all four with bonus points.

“Their [Fylde’s] form dipped around Christmas time but they’re playing some really good stuff at the moment. Every time we’ve played them, it’s been a really tough game and we’re very much expecting the same.”

Lucock says Tykes have picked up a couple of injuries but with some players coming back into the side from injury lay-offs, he’s hoping that they can fit seamlessly back into the squad.

“We’ve picked up a couple of injuries but we should have a couple of bodies back so it’s very much that conveyor belt of you get some back, then you lose a couple,” he added.