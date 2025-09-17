Leeds United legends and Leeds Rhinos stars open new padel courts in the city

Former Leeds United footballers Brian Deane, Lee Sharpe and Gary MacAllister (right) with Leeds Rhinos first team players Alfie Edgehill and Tom Nicholson-Watton, and former European Tour golfer Simon Hurd at the opening of the new Padel courts at David Lloyd Leeds. (Picture: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
It's the racquet sport that’s sweeping a nation and it’s landed in Leeds.

A new tranche of padel courts have been opened at David Lloyd Leeds in Moortown.

To mark the opening some of the city’s biggest sports stars – young and old – came out for a game.

They included: Former Leeds United footballers Brian Deane, Lee Sharpe and Gary MacAllister (right) with Leeds Rhinos first team players Alfie Edgehill and Tom Nicholson-Watton, and former European Tour golfer Simon Hurd.

Former Leeds United footballer Lee Sharpe playing padel at the opening of the new padel courts at David Lloyd Leeds. (Picture: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
Former Leeds United footballer Lee Sharpe playing padel at the opening of the new padel courts at David Lloyd Leeds. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Ex-Whites star Sharpe showed he is just as good with a padel racquet as he was with that wand of a left foot of his in footballing days.

Padel is an up-and-coming sport in Yorkshire and beyond. Here’s a feature on the emerging and popular sport from last year.

