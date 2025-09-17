Leeds United legends and Leeds Rhinos stars open new padel courts in the city
A new tranche of padel courts have been opened at David Lloyd Leeds in Moortown.
To mark the opening some of the city’s biggest sports stars – young and old – came out for a game.
They included: Former Leeds United footballers Brian Deane, Lee Sharpe and Gary MacAllister (right) with Leeds Rhinos first team players Alfie Edgehill and Tom Nicholson-Watton, and former European Tour golfer Simon Hurd.
Ex-Whites star Sharpe showed he is just as good with a padel racquet as he was with that wand of a left foot of his in footballing days.
