SITTING PRETTY as they may be after the first instalment of their last 16 Champions Hockey League tie with Sheffield Steelers, but there is little chance of Eisbaren Berlin taking anything for granted when the teams meet again on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelers trail 5-3 after the first leg at the Utilita Arena, an absorbing encounter which swung both ways before the German DEL champions pulled clear in the final 20 minutes.

As has been the case with every single game the Steelers have gone into on their CHL campaign, they will fly out to Berlin on Monday morning having been written off by virtually everyone outside the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no doubt Tuesday’s second leg at the Wellblechpalast - capacity just 4,695 - probably represents their toughest assignment in Europe yet this season.

But this is a team built by Aaron Fox that has already beaten Swedish champions Skellefteå, along with their SHL rivals, Växjö Lakers.

Throw into the mix memorable victories over Czechia ExtraLiga duo Sparta Prague and Dynamo Pardubice, plus one-goal defeats to Switzerland’s Zurich Lions and Fribourg-Gottéron, there is everything still to play for.

Liam Kirk, the one-time Steelers’ apprentice who came back with Berlin on Wednesday to haunt the club where he developed his game between 2016-18 is under no illusions as to the potential dangers facing his current team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really competitive game on Wednesday in Sheffield, all credit to the Steelers as they played a great game,” said Kirk.

ON FAMILIAR ICE: Liam Kirk, pictured in action for Eisbaren Berlin during their 5-3 win over former club Sheffield Steelers in the first leg of their Champions Hockey League last 16 tie - which is decided in Germany on Tuesday night. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

“They are a very competitive team, a championship team, too and they proved that both last year and with how they have done in the CHL this year.

“We know that when they come to our rink it is going to be another war and we’ve got to make sure that we’re ready.

“We’ve known the whole time how good they are. We’d seen their results and you can’t underestimate anyone in this competition, it’s the best taking on the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be in the Champions League you have to have had a good season the year before, so we knew that it would be a challenge and we have a lot of respect for the Steelers and even more after the way that they played.

KEY MOMENT: Eisbaren Berlin's players celebrate their fifth goal at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday night. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

“We are a really confident group, we’ve got a lot of depth and a lot of talent and there is a reason why (this team) have won three out of the last four (DEL championships) – it’s exciting to be a part of that.”

On his return to the Arena where he first became part of the Steelers’ organisation under then head coach Paul Thompson - along with current Steelers’ forward, Cole Shudra - Kirk said it had been an enjoyable experience.

“It was fun, I really enjoyed it,” added Kirk. “I loved that when I missed a shot in the first period they all cheered – but it was all good fun, they are a great set of fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a little bit of nerves before the game but I think you have to use that as fuel and I turned it into more of an excitement thing for me.”

TOP TEAM: Liam Kirk in action for Eisbaren Berlin against DEL rivals Adler Mannheim in October. Picture courtesy of City-Press

On Wednesday, the Steelers came back from a 3-1 deficit to square things up before the end of the second period. And even though Kirk and his team-mates were able to establish another two-goal cushion in the third, they are aware of the problem and will be desperate to avoid a similar comeback by the Steelers on home ice.

“We have to get better at keeping our leads, we struggle with that a little bit but we’re a championship side and we know how to get the job done, so I’m glad that we could do that,” added Kirk.

“We’ve been in that position this season a few times. We know that we don’t want to give up two-goal leads and we know we need to work on that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berlin prepared for the second leg by securing a 5-2 win over Lower Frankfurt on Sunday to maintain their lead at the top of the regular season DEL standings.

The Steelers had the two games, the first ending in a 4-3 overtime defeat at home to Coventry Blaze in the Challenge Cup on Saturday, while they won 4-1 at Fife Flyers in the league 24 hours later.

On home ice, Sacha Guimond put the Steelers ahead with 10.33 played before Blaze levelled just over three minutes later through Alessio Luciani.

Mikko Juusola restored the Steelers lead in the 19th minute and it wasn’t untl Zach Heintz put home a rebound in the 35th minute that the visitors were level for a second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though the Steelers took the lead for a third time – this time though Marc-Oliver Vallerand at 54.13 – they again let it slip, Brandon Alderson levelling just 68 seconds later.

Aware Belfast had got the point to secure top seeding, the Steelers opted to go with an empty net in overtime and it was Blaze’s Kim Tallberg who found the net just over three minutes in.