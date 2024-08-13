Lincoln City v Harrogate Town: Goalkeeper fear as Simon Weaver rekindles fond memories

A return to familiar territory at Lincoln City offers the perfect opportunity for his Harrogate Town team to bounce back from opening-day disappointment, believes Simon Weaver.

Weaver enjoyed two of the more successful seasons of his playing career at Sincil Bank - “We overachieved because of the manager, Keith Alexander, and everyone giving 100 per cent,” - he reflected, knowing similar attributes are required of his Sulphurites team tonight.

Harrogate were on the receiving end of a 2-0 defeat by Bromley in the Ravens’ first ever game in the Football League on Saturday, and while a Cup trip to a side from the division above looks a tough one on paper, Weaver wants a response.

“It’s a long old season, we’re just getting started, but we have to bounce back,” he said.

James Belshaw of Harrogate Town is a doubt for the trip to Lincoln (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)James Belshaw of Harrogate Town is a doubt for the trip to Lincoln (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
“Every team is going to lose games this season but it tends to be the teams that show good resolve and learn from defeats that do well in the end.

“Our resolve last year contributed to our strong away form, and just focusing on what we do.

“On Saturday we didn’t carry out what we set out to do as well as we could.

“Lincoln are a very useful League One team who will be there or thereabouts.

“They play with a lot of energy, they’re physical. We need to execute our game plan better.”

Weaver will make a late decision on James Belshaw, the goalkeeper, who picked up a knock on Saturday and was taken off.

“It was a sore one, we’ll have to check it,” said Weaver. “Tuesday maybe too soon.”

