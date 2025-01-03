Luke Littler and British sport's five other teenage wunderkinds

Luke Littler was last night on the verge of making history by becoming the youngest ever darts world champion as his amazing teenage dream continue.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old from Wigan, who made it all the way to the final last year in a sudden breajout party at the Alexandra Palace, had another shot at claiming an historic place in the sport when he took on three-time former champion Michael van Gerwen in the final. Whether he wins or loses, he is sure to be on sporting stage for decades to come.

Here, we look at some of sport’s other teenage prodigies in recent years.

Wayne Rooney – 16 years old

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next big thing: Luke Littler celebrates reaching a second successive World Darts Championship final at the tender age of 17.

Though his breakthrough moment undoubtedly came when he scored past David Seaman from 30 yards in October 2002 to end champions Arsenal’s 30-game unbeaten Premier League run, Rooney had actually made his senior Everton debut two months earlier against Tottenham, setting up a goal for Mark Pembridge in a 2-2 draw.

England’s Euro 2004 opener against France in Portugal shot him to international stardom before he signed for Manchester United later that summer, going on to become all-time top scorer for both United (253) and for England (53), though his international tally has since been surpassed by Harry Kane.

Emma Raducanu – 18

Raducanu created one of the biggest stories in sport when she won the US Open in 2021. The then 18-year-old was playing just her third top-level tournament but made history by becoming the first person to come through qualifying and be victorious in New York. To make it even more mind-boggling, she did it without dropping a set.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the 2021 US Open (Picture: Getty Images)

She quickly became one of the most marketable sportspeople in the world and the big brands flocked to her but she has struggled since, with regular injuries derailing her chances of establishing herself on the tour.

Ronnie O’Sullivan – 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Sullivan became the youngest-ever winner of a ranking event when, aged 17, he beat Stephen Hendry to claim the 1993 UK Snooker Championship. Two years later, he was victorious in the 1995 Masters to add another record to his CV by the age of 19, both accolades that he still holds.

Victory in the 2022 Snooker World Championship was his seventh, drawing him level with Hendry for most wins, and he has lived up to the excitement that accompanied his arrival onto the scene more than 30 years ago to become one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene as teenage sensation (Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sky Brown – 13

The skateboarder became the UK’s youngest-ever Olympian when she competed at the Tokyo games aged just 13 and followed it up by becoming the country’s youngest medal winner when she took bronze in the women’s park skateboarding event.

She has continued to set records in the years since, most recently by becoming the first British winner at the skateboarding World Championships in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates in February 2023 and competing in the Paris Olympics.

Tom Daley – 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can almost picture the boyish smile now as Britain’s then youngest Olympian was paraded on television in the months leading up to his historic debut in Beijing in 2008.