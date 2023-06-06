Liang Wenbo and Li Hang have been banned from snooker for life after an investigation into match-fixing charges.

Liang Wenbo of China plays a shot during the Betfred World Snooker Championship. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Eight other Chinese players have been suspended, including Sheffield-based Yan Bingtao (the 2021 Masters champion) and the 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong.

Yan, 23, was banned for five years and Zhao, 26, banned for 20 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lu Ning, Chen Zifan, Zhang Jiankang, Bai Langning, Zhao Jianbo and Chang Bingyu are the other players banned.

Jason Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, said: “It has been heart-breaking to see some young, talented players fall foul of the WPBSA conduct regulations through pressure exerted by two senior players (Liang and Li).

“This behaviour has been recognised as wholly unacceptable by the imposition of two lifetime bans from participating in recognised snooker in any way.