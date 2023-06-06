All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Match-fixing snooker duo banned for life

Liang Wenbo and Li Hang have been banned from snooker for life after an investigation into match-fixing charges.
Richard Hercock
By Richard Hercock
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:03 BST
Liang Wenbo of China plays a shot during the Betfred World Snooker Championship. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Liang Wenbo of China plays a shot during the Betfred World Snooker Championship. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Liang Wenbo of China plays a shot during the Betfred World Snooker Championship. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Eight other Chinese players have been suspended, including Sheffield-based Yan Bingtao (the 2021 Masters champion) and the 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong.

Yan, 23, was banned for five years and Zhao, 26, banned for 20 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lu Ning, Chen Zifan, Zhang Jiankang, Bai Langning, Zhao Jianbo and Chang Bingyu are the other players banned.

Most Popular

Jason Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, said: “It has been heart-breaking to see some young, talented players fall foul of the WPBSA conduct regulations through pressure exerted by two senior players (Liang and Li).

“This behaviour has been recognised as wholly unacceptable by the imposition of two lifetime bans from participating in recognised snooker in any way.

“This outcome must be taken as a lesson to those who think they can avoid detection.”

Related topics:Jason FergusonSheffieldMasters