THE body may have been weary and battered, but the heart and the head were in fine shape for Matt Bissonnette, his love for hockey rekindled to ensure his return to Leeds Knights for a second year.

And when your first year has produced an NIHL National league and cup double, why wouldn’t you want to come back?

For the Knights – having waved goodbye to forwards Matt Haywood and Matt Barron along with pivotal defenceman Noah McMullin in one go through retirement – keeping hold of Bissonnette was a key piece of business.

THAT WINNING FEELING: Matt Bissonnette rediscovered his love for the game during a first season at Leeds Knights that yielded a league title and a first-ever National Cup win for the organisation. Picture: Ben gordon/Knights Media

His veteran presence, his calming influence – allied to his justified reputation of being one of the top and most consistent performers at this level – will again prove crucial to any success the Knights may go on to enjoy in 2025-26.

And the 33-year-old Canadian-born winger – whose career has seen him play in France’s top-flight as well as in the Elite League with Manchester Storm and Dundee Stars – believes he is still in the best place for that to happen.

“I’m sure everybody is going to be trying to knock us off, like they did last season,” said Bissonnette. “But that’s an added motivation for me and the rest of the guys, too.

“I’m not coming back to lose, that’s for sure, I want to win and by being in Leeds, I think I’m giving myself the best chance to do that.

KEY MAN: Matt Bissonnette celebrates scoring in the pivotal win at Milton Keynes Lightning, a result which essentially ensured a third straight NIHL National league title for Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Tony Sargent.

“Winning the league was a great achievement, it was a very strong league last season compared to years past and I think this year it’s going to get better, particularly with there being more imports.

“The real highlight for me, though, was meeting that group of guys on the team and the fans too, they make the Castle an amazing place to play in as a home rink.”

While key personnel have moved on – long-serving centre Ethan Hehir and Krisjanis Fugalis are others confirmed as not returning for next season, both having moved to Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks – Bissonnette is convinced the Knights have a solid returning core group more than capable of being among the serious contenders for honours once again.

“We know it’s going to be tough but that is why we play, you don’t want it to be easy,” he added. “But our returning core is strong and I’m confident in that core. I told Ryan that if I was going to play anywhere this year it would only be in Leeds.

HIGH TALLY: Matt Bissonnette was Leeds' second-highest points scorer - second only to Kieran Brown - posting 28 goals and 87 assists in 65 games. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“That kind of speaks to our core. We’re built top to bottom, pretty strong and we have the best goalie in the league, hands down. When you’ve got a guy like Gossy (goaltender, Sam Gospel) in net, you have a chance every night. “

Before making the switch to Leeds last summer, Bissonnette had been part of a dispiriting campaign at Sheffield Steeldogs in 2023-24, one that saw them fail to make the post-season.

It proved to be his third and final season at Ice Sheffield, a period which had started brilliantly with a NIHL National Cup and play-off double under Greg Wood in 2023.

Now with two more winners’ medals to his name – his 115 points from 65 games made him second only to captain Kieran Brown in Knights’ scoring last year – Bissonnette’s desire to play has found new heights.

PIECE BY PIECE: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge, is delighted to have Matt Bissonnette back for a second season. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

“I had a good think after the season about what I wanted to do,” he explained. “I let the body kind of get back to normal, which probably took a couple of weeks but then, after that, I found myself a little bored already and was missing it.

“After having the season we did, I kind of fell back in love with hockey - so coming back for another year seemed a great idea and, even now, I’m already pretty excited about it.”

Along with netminder Sam Gospel, Bissonnette will be among the most senior voices in the room when the players return for pre-season training camp in August.

For Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge, getting Bissonnette back for a second year was one of his main priorities.

“It’s massive for us,” admitted Aldridge. “When you lose the likes of Matty Haywood, Matt Barron and Noah McMullin, all through retiring, you realise it’s the people as much as the actual hockey player that matters.

“And it’s the same with Biss - he is obviously a very, very special hockey player, but it’s the person that we need as well.

“Everyone in the team looks up to him like a dad I guess, it’s just great knowing we’re going to have him back. Like Sam, he is a quieter guy generally, but when he does say something everyone knows it is coming from a great place.

“I know a lot of boys talk to him throughout the week, either by text or by phone, looking for guidance or advice, they definitely reach out to him like a father figure.

