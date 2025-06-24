MATTY DAVIES believes defenceman Krishanis Fulganis will flourish at Hull Seahawks now he has made the switch from NIHL National rivals Leeds Knights.

Once it became clear that a second season at Elland Road was not an option for the Latvian-born defenceman, the wheels were set in motion to secure a deal to take him to the east coast.

The 22-year-old found it difficult to get regular ice time at Leeds under head coach Ryan Aldridge, forming part of a fiercely competitive seven-strong D-core.

He posted two goals and three assists in 65 appearances for the Knights, who won a league and National Cup double last season.

SWITCH: Defenceman Krisjanis Fugalis. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

Classed as British given he spent the early part of his junior career in Swindon, Fugalis returned to Latvia in 2017, spending two years back there before heading to North America.

His fourth and final year there was spent in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League with Iroquois Falls Storm before he joined Leeds last summer.

Davies believes he saw enough of Fugalis last season when facing the Knights to convince him the D-man can play an integral role for the Seahawks as they look to end their wait for silverware in 2025-26.

“He’s young, he’s a big kid, he’s left-handed and they are all pluses for me,” said the Seahawks’ head coach.

BIG SWITCH: Krisjanis Fugalis has made the move from Leeds Knights to NIHL National rivals, Hull Seahawks. Picture: RO Photography/Knights Media.

“When I saw him in games last season, I liked his aggression, he had a little bit about him - he was also a really good skater and moves the puck really well

“He probably played limited minutes last year in Leeds, but the minutes I saw him play and video I’ve watched on him, he’s got a lot of potential

“He fits our style of play and I’m convinced will be a really good piece for us.

“He’s also really excited about coming over to us and is somebody who I believe can come here and really flourish.”

Fugalis will hook up with at least one familiar face in Hull come August, with former Leeds forward Ethan Hehir having also made the switch this summer.