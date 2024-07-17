Matt Fitzpatrick hoping to avoid being blown off course as he heads to Royal Troon in positive mood

For a player who has taken notes on every shot he has hit since he was 15 years old, Matt Fitzpatrick is surprisingly at a loss to explain his poor Open record.

The 2022 US Open champion also has top-10 finishes in the Masters and US PGA Championship under his belt, but a tie for 20th at Royal Portrush in 2019 remains his best finish in his home major.

“I think we have this conversation every year,” Fitzpatrick joked with the PA news agency. “I don’t know what it is, I’ve just not played well.

“For someone who knows the game pretty well with all the stats and stuff, I couldn’t give you an answer. Let’s blame it on the draw!”

Matt Fitzpatrick of England looks on during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

That at least was a legitimate excuse the last time Royal Troon hosted the Open in 2016, Fitzpatrick being among the later starters who were hit by driving rain and strong wind that sent scores soaring in round two.

“I was definitely on the wrong side of the draw, I do remember that,” Fitzpatrick, who carded rounds of 73 and 80, recalled.

“I remember it because on the 11th hole – which is kind of infamous with the train track down the right – we got on that tee and I kid you not, it was coming down sideways.

“It was pumping wind off the left and for me it’s one of the hardest holes we play anyway and when it’s that strong and raining, it makes it even harder.

“I played with Billy Horschel. He reminded me the other day and he was joint fourth after a 67 in the first round and shot 85 on the Friday to miss the cut.

“It was only my second year on Tour and to think this is my 10th season is pretty crazy. Hopefully I’m going back with a bit more experience, better preparation, better feelings and go from there.”

Fitzpatrick, who won the Dunhill Links Championship in October last year, finished fifth in both the Players Championship in March and the Memorial Tournament in June, but otherwise has been frustrated by his inconsistent form.

“It’s not gone well, it’s as simple as that,” the 29-year-old from Sheffield said. “I’ve not played well this year, not to the standard that I set myself.

“We felt we fixed the driver at the end of last year but it got away from us again this year and that set me back big time because that’s always been a strength of my game, hitting fairways regardless of distance.

“When I’m not doing that, it’s not good enough for me personally and I’ve been streaky with everything else as well.

“Mentally it’s been really, really difficult. I’m always one to try and get better and improve and when it’s not going well, you turn to anything and everything.

