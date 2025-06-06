'May this sport continue to evolve': England Roses and Leeds Rhinos legend Geva Mentor retires

Netball fans in Yorkshire get the chance to bid farewell to one of the great ambassadors of the English game over the past quarter-century when Geva Mentor plays the penultimate match of her storied career on Sunday.

The 40-year-old who went to six Commonwealth Games with England, winning gold in Australia in 2018, has decided to retire. She has two more games left for club side Leeds Rhinos, starting on Sunday when Yorkshire’s sole Super League side host Cardiff Dragons at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena.

Mentor has spent the past two years of her club career with the Rhinos, having played for much of her career in Australia and New Zealand, representing four different clubs and winning four titles.

She won the first of her 175 England caps in 2000, aged 16.

Geva Mentor of England celebrates victory in the Netball Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 15, 2018 (Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

She lives in France, where she has a role growing the sport in that country’s netball association, and has been commuting to train and play with Leeds.

Mentor said: “The time has come to bring my playing career to an end. I am grateful to the people I’ve met along the way, the opportunities I’ve been able to experience and the memories I’ll treasure forever.

“To my team-mates, coaches, supporters, sponsors, franchises, leagues and sport THANK YOU for challenging me, believing in me and allowing me to stay true to myself.

“May this sport, that has been renowned to be poor in finance, yet rich in community, continue to evolve and bring joy to all those involved through the passion and dedication of the good people.

Geva Mentor ahead of her final season of competitive netball, and second with Leeds Rhinos.

“I’m so ready and extremely excited to be retiring; the time is right. I know not all athletes necessarily have the opportunity to choose when, so I am super grateful to my family and Leeds Rhinos in allowing me to conclude this huge chapter of my life on my terms. I can certainly say I’ve grown through this sport, I’ve found my identity, I’ve strengthened my values, and I’ve had a lot of fun along the way.”

Dan Busfield, Rhinos’ franchise director, said: “Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Geva on her outstanding career. For over twenty years, she has competed at the highest level and has been one of the game’s biggest superstars and an icon in British sport.