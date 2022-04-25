Just champion: North Yorkshire's Brian Hughes was crowned Champion Jockey for the 2021-22 season at Sandown Park on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

North Yorkshire rider Hughes, 36, was presented with his second championship trophy by TV presenter Richard Hammond during the bet 365 Jumps Finale at Sandown on Saturday, in front of his family, friends and packed grandstands.

That was in sharp contrast to 2020, when the country was in Covid lockdown, with no crowds, no presentations or a day to remember.

But Fitzgerald, who also won the Grand National in an illustious riding career, was determined Hughes, of Carlton-in-Cleveland, would not miss out.

Roll of honour: From left: Champion Conditional jockey Kevin Brogan, Champion jockey Brian Hughes, Champion owner JP McManus and Champion trainer Paul Nicholls during the bet365 Jumps Finale Day at Sandown on Saturday. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

So he arranged to take the trophy to Hughes’s home and give him a day to remember.

“It is a big deal to win the title and it is a big deal to him (Hughes),” said Fitzgerald. “I think that was a little bit lost as I don’t think people realised what a big deal it was.

“To be champion jockey it takes an awful lot. You have to make sacrifices, you have to push yourself all the time to be constantly striving to be ahead of the guy behind you.

“The trophy that goes with it is beautiful, but it is the list of names on that trophy that makes it so special because you are thinking, ‘I’m one of those’.

“That is why I could not believe he had no trophy.”

Fitzgerald got in touch with Great British Racing to get the trophy and Sky agreed to film the presentation.

He said: “You could see on his face and his wife’s face how proud he was. I don’t think he could quite believe it – and it is only when you have physical evidence – that this champion jockey’s trophy is yours.

“No-one is giving it to you, you’ve earned it. It means an awful lot to him.

“It has nothing to do with me. I just felt he deserved it, just wanted to have his due reward.”

Hughes had his day at the Esher track on Saturday and although he didn’t ride a winner on the day champion trainer Paul Nicholls landed a five-timer, he already has his eye on another title.

“I never thought I would achieve 200 winners, but I’m delighted to have achieved that and it is something I am proud of.