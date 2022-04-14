Middleham racing yards open doors on Good Friday to give behind-the-scenes look into world of racing

The event, which helps to raise funds for Racing Welfare, will see 12 of the area’s trainers open their gates to give the public a chance to see life behind the scenes at a top racing stable.

Ann Duffield, who trains at Sun Hill Farm with her husband George, the former top flat jockey, said: “Myself and fellow trainer Phillip Makin are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our yards during the afternoon on Good Friday. As well as meeting the horses and the staff that look after them all year round, guests will be able to view the array of facilities on offer at both yards whilst enjoying a hog roast lunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ll be showing horses using our solarium, Vitafloor and water treadmill – which is always very interesting for those that have not seen it before. We are pleased to continue to support the Middleham Open Day and hope this year’s event is successful in raising much-needed funds for Racing Welfare.”

Middleham racing stables open day. Grace Welling kisses champion winner Laurens at Karl Burke's yard back in April 2019. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Other trainers taking part in the day include Andy Crook, Ben Haslam, Chris Fairhurst, Foulrice Park Racing, James Horton, Jed O’Keeffe, Mark and Charlie Johnston, Micky Hammond, Neil Mechie and Simon West.

Most yards will be open from 9:30am to 1pm, with Ann Duffield and Phillip Makin’s yards at Sun Hill Farm open from 12.30pm to 4pm.

The Arena Racing Company-sponsored day starts at 9am with trade stands in Middleham market place and as well as the open stables there will be events on Low Moor throughout the day.

Tickets are selling fast and are on sale at a discounted advance rate £12.50 for adults and £8.50 for concessions if purchased before 14 April, with under-16s enjoying free admission.

Middleham racing stables open day at Mark Johnston's yard. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Go to www.middlehamopenday.co.uk to book a place at the open day.