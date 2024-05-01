Mike Aspinall steps aside as Leeds Tykes head coach and then recommends his successor
Aspinall led the team to second place, winning 24 of their 26 games in the fourth tier, but defeats to the Titans and more surprisingly Fylde late in the season saw them miss out on the fourth-tier title and promotion to National One.
“I’ve given as much as I can, but I don’t think the amount of time I can give works,” said Aspinall, who has recommended fellow coach Peter Lucock takes on the role.
“I’ve made a suggestion to the board and (director of rugby) Pete Seaborne that Peter does this role properly, and I think he can do a better job overall.”
Aspinall does believe he has left Leeds in a strong position to challenge again next season.
Seabourne said of the decision: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Mike for all the his hard work and commitment this season.
"He has worked tirelessly for the cause and although we fell just short of promotion despite winning 24 of 26 games, he can look back with pride at what he has achieved with this group.”