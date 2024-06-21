MORGAN CLARKE-PIZZO is back in the game, fully “energised” and looking to make up for lost time with Sheffield Steeldogs.

So far this summer, the Steeldogs have maintained a ‘Made in Sheffield’ ethos about their signings for the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign under player-coach Ben Morgan.

The addition of Clarke-Pizzo, though, marks something of a slight departure from that policy, the 24-year-old originally hailing from Peterborough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW FACE: Morgan Clarke-Pizzo has signed up with Sheffield Steeldogs for the 2024-25 NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of Panthers Images/EIHL Media.

The son of former Nottingham Panthers and Great Britain legend David Clarke, the left-hander will provide some welcome experience on the bench, although he lands in South Yorkshire with some catching up to do having missed the entire 2023-24 season through injury.

That setback followed a year which saw him split his time between NIHL National rivals Bristol Pitbulls and the Elite League’s Guildford Flames.

After coming through the ranks at both Peterborough and Nottingham, Clarke-Pizzo continued his junior career abroad between 2016-20, first with the Ontario Hockey Academy and then in the USPHL with Syracuse Jr Stars and Utica Jr Comets.

The pandemic prompted a return to the UK, splitting the 2021-22 season between the NIHL and EIHL through spells at Peterborough Phantoms, Milton Keynes Lightning and the Panthers before his move to Bristol.

“I’m healthy, energised and have missed the game so much, it’s a huge part of me,” said Clarke-Pizzo.

“Having spoken with Ben and Tony (Smith, Steeldogs’ owner) I am really pleased to join the Dogs now at such an exciting time, we have lots of young talent on the team all wanting to push on and progress.”

Morgan said the signing of Clarke-Pizzo showed that while the recruitment emphasis was chiefly on developing local talent, new faces were also required to help the team through a crucial transitional phase.

“In Morgan, we have the opportunity to work with a young, vibrant and exciting talent who I’m sure will look to carry on his promising form he showed in the NIHL,” said Morgan.

“His style of play will compliment that of our team, ensuring we have energy in wide areas and taking the game to the opposition.