Netball Super League: Leeds Rhinos stars debate super shot rule as new era begins in Sheffield

New season, new era, new teams, new tournament. And if that isn’t fresh enough for you, a few new rules as well, including a significant one that has changed how teams approach the game.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netball Super League is back with a bang, launching its brand spanker of a 2025 campaign with a contemporary tournament to mark International Women’s Day.

Leeds Rhinos are one of the eight teams descending on the neutral site of Sheffield’s Utilita Arena for the one-day Netball Super Cup which begins the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the next five months, Rhinos will battle it out with new teams in Birmingham Panthers and Nottingham Forest, plus established clubs like London Pulse, Loughborough Lightning, Manchester Thunder, London Mavericks and Cardiff Dragons for honours.

Things are looking up: Geva Mentor, left, watches the ball bounce in during Leeds Rhinos training for the new Netball Super League season which begins in Sheffield on Saturday.

It marks the start of the Netball 2.0 era, the governing body’s ambitious 10-year plan to professionalise the sport with streamlined squads, bigger salaries for the players and more games played at arenas.

Rhinos are entering their fifth season and will play five of their home games at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena just down the road in Attercliffe, and two headline games at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, against Loughborough Lightning on Sunday, March 30, and Manchester Thunder on Sunday, May 25.

They begin the regular season of their fifth campaign in the elite tier against Birmingham Panthers next Friday, March 14, against newcomers Birmingham Panthers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as well as the new teams and more big-arena games, there are also rule changes introduced for the first time this year including tactical timeouts and the abolition of draws, with extra-time periods to be played if the scores are tied after 60 minutes.

England Roses legend Geva Mentor defends the net during a Leeds Rhinos netball training at Leeds YMCA (Picture: Simon Hulme).

However, there is one rule change that has got everyone talking - the introduction of the two point super shot, allowing shooters to score two points from a dedicated area on the edge of the shooting circle during the last five minutes of each of the four quarters.

It is a rule change that copies the style of play in Australia and is set to change the dynamic of the way the sport is played.

To get a greater understanding of how it impacts the people involved, The Yorkshire Post canvassed the opinion of some of the Leeds Rhinos players who might be affected the most: defender Ella Bowen, shooter Harriet Jones and head coach Lauren Palmer.

​

Leeds Rhinos' new captain Beth Brittain looks to play a pass at a training session ahead of the new season on Saturday. (Picture: Simon Hulme).

Ella Bowen - goal defence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s changed the game massively. When it first got announced I thought it would only be the shooters who had to change, I couldn’t quite comprehend how much it would mean for us as defenders to have to change.

“We’re used to pushing shooters away from the post and defending the circle, but with the super shot the strategy changes totally, so we have to get them out of that two-point zone which is where you’d been pushing them into previously. With it being in the last five minutes everyone will be tired and fatigued, so it’s making sure we’re doing that extra movement and extra work-rate towards the end of each quarter.

“We know where opponents are going to be trying to play in those last five minutes so it’s trying to read that.

New Leeds Rhinos head coach Lauren Palmer hands out the instructions. (Picture: Simon Hulme).

In most teams there’ll be the dominant shooter who likes the long shot, and one more for the rebounds, so it’s recognising who that player is and adapting during the game to who has the hot hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Change is good, but for us it’s about coming up with new strategies to combat the super shot.”

​

Harriet Jones, goal attack

“I prefer the longer shots so when the super shot came in I was delighted, it’s great I can shoot from further out and get double points.

“Every one is a little daunted, but this is my game.

The Leeds Rhinos Netball class of 2025.

“Under the previous rules of the game I’d be shooting those long bombs anyway, so it’s even better to get an extra point.

“Tactically, I’ll be getting underneath the posts as much as possible to build me into it and then as soon as that super shot comes in I’ll be going for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The other girls say they’re not as confident with the super shot but they shouldn’t worry, they’ve been nailing them in training.

“As a team we’ve said 75 to 80 per cent would be a good success ratio, that’s what we’re looking for. I know I’ve got a job to do for the team and I’ve been dedicating more hours to the super shot in training.”

​

Lauren Palmer - head coach

“It’s made it more exciting, but the super shot is a challenge for us as coaches as well.

“It goes against the normal coaching manuals where you want to work the ball close to the posts for an easy shot, whereas now, there’s high-risk, high-reward so you want to try different strategies. If you’re down do you just go big? If you’re level do you just play it safe?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really exciting for a coach to have something new to get our teeth stuck into. It can only be a positive change.

“So we’re ready to embrace it and hopefully nail some of those super shots.”

​What is the Netball Super Cup?

A new-look tournament sees all eight teams in action with the first trophy of the season to be decided on day one.

It will be held at the Utilita Arena Sheffield today, first centre pass at 12.30pm with the final due to finish around 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight teams will be split into two pools for the group stages with successful teams progressing to the semi-finals and the final where the first ever 2025 Netball Super Cup champions will be crowned.

The games will be played over two seven-minute halves as opposed to four, 15-minute quarters of a regular netball game.