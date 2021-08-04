Northallerton’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff frustrated on her Olympic debut

Yorkshire's Jodi Ewart Shadoff of Team Great Britain during a practice at Kasumigaseki Country Club. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Ewart Shadoff shot a two-over par 73 to sit seven shots back from early leader, Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The 33-year old Middleham golfer saw a succession of putts miss by fractions but insists all is not lost with 54 holes left to decide who follows South Korea’s Inbee Park to claim gold.

“Low scores are definitely out there, it’s just the greens are very difficult to read and if your putter isn’t hot then it makes it hard,” admitted the North Yorkshire Solheim Cup star.

“I hit the ball pretty well and I hit a lot of greens and fairways so once the putter starts to get hot, there’s definitely low scores out there.

“I had so many birdie opportunities, especially on the front nine, that were just inches away. That was a little bit frustrating but I’ll reset.

“There’s some low scores out there and the men proved that so hopefully tomorrow will be a different day.

“It’s an amazing course. The greens are in fantastic shape and It’s a tough but fair challenge. I think it really rewards good shots.”

This is the hottest Olympics of all-time and today was the hottest of the Games so far, Ewart Shadoff admitting she found it tough going as the mercury soared.

However, the three-time Solheim Cup star insists she is loving being part of the Team GB set-up

“Being part of Team GB has been amazing,” she added.

“Being around the village and the British athletes, it’s still a surreal experience.

“I’ve been here for over a week and it’s an honour to be part of this team and to represent Great Britain.

“Hopefully I can get things going in the next couple of days.”