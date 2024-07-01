Hull’s Paul Jubb has spoken of the depths as he gone into since his last Wimbledon appearance as he looks to make the most of his SW19 return.

The 24-year-old arrives at Wimbledon in good form as he looks to make the most of his third Wimbledon chance, having reached his first ATP Tour semi-final in Majorca last week, beating top-20 star Ben Shelton along the way.

Jubb took Nick Kyrgios to five sets at Wimbledon in 2022 and broke into the top 200 but injuries last year sent him plummeting down to a low of 894, while he also had to deal with the death of his grandmother, who raised him on a Hull council estate after he was orphaned as a young child.

“It was really tough being sidelined,” said Jubb. “It was just a crazy time mentally for me, injuries and also outside stuff.

“It was a difficult year but I felt like I managed it well and was always focused on being positive and getting back to where I want to be. Thankfully since the start of this year I’ve managed to gain some good momentum.”

Jubb shares a flat in London with new British No 1 Jack Draper and the pair picked each other up last summer when both were ruled out of Wimbledon.

“We’re similar in most aspects,” said Jubb. “I probably had to mother him a little bit at the start I’d say but it’s awesome living together.

“We’re like a married couple. We get in, one of us will cook dinner, and then maybe after that we’ll chill and we’ll watch tennis or put on a movie. We’re always talking a lot about tennis and where we can get better.

“Seeing his progression, seeing the work he puts in, it’s obviously great motivation to see what he’s doing – he’s doing so well. It only pushes me more to keep trying to follow him.”