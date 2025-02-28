'Pizzas and footy': How Leeds Tykes celebrated big win over Sheffield RUFC before getting back to business in title race
“That first Tuesday back we got them in for a fun session,” said their player / general manager Jake Brady. “Put a bit of music on, played footy, had some pizzas - just let the guys decompress.”
But don’t let that fool you into thinking Leeds believe the job is done and that promotion has been achieved, even if the importance of that victory cannot be understated.
“It was massive,” said Brady. “We didn’t want to big it up too much at the time because we were never going to win the league that day, but we could have potentially lost it.
“Even in winning it, there’s still a long way to go, but we’re very much in the driving seat now and it’s all on us. If we don’t slip up and we do everything we need to do, then it’s completely in our hands.”
They have been here before of course, 12 months ago when they led Rotherham Titans only to be ambushed in the final months.
“We’ve got that experience, we’re aware of what happened last season, we’re trying not to let it hang over us,” said Brady, who was keen to stress the hard work picked up again this week for the trip to Preston Grasshoppers.
“With how attritional the league is, with every team scrapping, there’s no easy games, no blowouts.
“That’s the same for Sheffield and Lymm (third place), as they have found out by losing a couple of games. You have to be on top of your game.”
This time around they lead Sheffield by four points with seven games to play. Even if they do win every game, try-scoring bonus points could come into the equation. So will they push for four-try performances.
“If we play like we can, attacking, and kicking to the corner instead of taking the points, we’ll pick them up, but we won’t gameplan for it,” said Brady.
Leeds are hosting a reunion lunch on Wednesday April 2 to commemorate 20 years since their Powergen Cup triumph at Twickenham. For details, visit the club’s website.