Proud Yorkshire lad Ollie Fox commits to Doncaster Knights' promotion push

Doncaster Knights Ollie Fox. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Proud Yorkshireman Ollie Fox is the latest to commit his future to Doncaster Knights for next season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With five games still to play this term, the 26-year-old scrum-half from Dewsbury joins a raft of players who have re-signed for next season, one that the club have already stated is a campaign in which they hope to mount a sustained bid for promotion to the Premiership.

They have fallen well short of that this season but are finishing at a tangent, winning seven straight games, including five in the league, to move up to sixth and within 10 points of second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox, who grew up playing rugby league before moving to the Yorkshire Academy and onto Bath and Ealing Trailfinders before joining Doncaster in 2023, will come off the bench in today’s game at lowly Caldy.

"I am very grateful to continue my stay at Doncaster,” he said.

"I love being back in Yorkshire playing for a living and doing what I love.

“We have such a talented group that has only just got started and I can’t wait to see what we can go on to achieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultant director of rugby Sir Ian McGeechan said: “I am delighted that Ollie has re-signed here at Doncaster Knights.

"He is a key signing for us as he is instrumental in the game we play, he never fails to bring energy to the pitch.

"His attitude to training and playing sets an example to all involved and he always contributes to driving high standards.”

Head of recruitment Matt Harland added: “Not only is Foxy a brilliant player for us to have at the club – creating space for people around him - he’s a Yorkshire lad and that’s something that we want to continue to develop at the club.”