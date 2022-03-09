One of the richest men in Yorkshire, he jointly owned Cheltenham Gold Cup winner See More Business, with Paul Barber, in his later career, 2007 Gold Cup runner-up Exotic Dancer and Marlborough. He later concentrated on the Flat and enjoyed Group One success with Sans Frontieres and the David O’Meara-trained Amazing Maria.

Although brought up around horses, his racing interest began via the haulage tycoon and former trainer Jack Hanson, a friend and neighbour of his in the village of Sicklinghall near Wetherby.

This was Sir Robert Ogden receiving a trophy from the Princess Royal after Voy Por Ustedes won the 2007 Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Ogden’s first winner came in a five-furlong maiden on the Flat at Haydock when Midnight Melody obliged on November 12, 1975.

He owned half-shares in horses trained by Hanson, and their best winners were Frankie, Winter Melody and Smokey Bear.

Ogden, who disliked publicity and rarely spoke to the media – except about his charity work – lived at Sicklinghall Stud, although he spent winters abroad with his wife, Ana.

He was knighted in 2001 for his charity efforts, which include the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre in Harrogate and the Robert Ogden School at Thurnscoe, with his philanthropy also including university scholarships for youngsters from poor backgrounds.

This was Voy Por Ustedes and Robert Thornton winning the 2006 Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival for Sir Robert Ogden whose death has been announced.

Ogden was initially a major owner over jumps and was champion in that sphere on three occasions (1996/97, 1999/00, 2000/01) with his best horses being Voy Por Ustedes, Marlborough, See More Business and Exotic Dancer.

See More Business won the 1999 Cheltenham Gold Cup and two King George VI Chases for owners Paul Barber and John Keighley, and Ogden bought Keighley’s half-share in January 2000.

Though See More Business never won a Grade One for him, he became the main contributor to his second title that season with a runaway success in the Aon Chase at Newbury and the Martell Cup at Aintree.

Voy Por Ustedes and Star De Mohaison pulled off the Grade One novice chase double in the Arkle and Royal & SunAlliance Chase for trainers Alan King and Martin Todhunter respectively at the 2006 Cheltenham Festival.

Sir Robert Ogden with 20-times champion jockey AP McCoy after big race success with Exotic Dancer.

Yet it was Voy Por Ustedes who became Ogden’s top chaser, landing the 2007 Queen Mother Champion Chase, the 2009 Ascot Chase and a pair of Aintree Melling Chases in a stellar career.

Exotic Dancer and Voy Por Ustedes were the highest-rated horses to carry Ogden’s colours over jumps and would arguably have won more top-level races had they not had the misfortune to share the spotlight with the likes of Kauto Star and Master Minded.

Marlborough, trained by Nicky Henderson, was Ogden’s first Cheltenham Festival winner in the National Hunt Handicap Chase in 2000. He also took the Charlie Hall Chase and was second to Best Mate in the King George.

The late Gordon Richards won a Great Yorkshire Chase for Ogden with General Command and also provided him with a Grand Military Chase via On The Other Hand, ridden by the owner’s son Adam.

Retired jockey Mick Fitzgerald recalled: “He liked to support the northern scene too and I remember winning the Feltham on Keith Reveley’s Ungaro, that was a great day. It was a big day for Keith and I was delighted to be part of that for them.”

Jonjo O’Neill trained the high class Exotic Dancer for Ogden, although he had the misfortune of being around at the same time as Kauto Star and Denman.

Nevertheless, in 2006 he won the feature chases at Cheltenham’s November and December meetings, joining an elite list, as well as winning the Cotswold Chase and Betfair Bowl.

O’Neill tweeted: “Very sad to hear that Sir Robert Ogden has passed away. We enjoyed some incredible days with Exotic Dancer, notably winning the Lexus and a second in the Gold Cup. He was a wonderful gentleman who will be sadly missed. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”