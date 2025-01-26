Rotherham Titans ran in seven tries on their way to a 45-26 victory over Dings Crusaders in National One, maintaining their push for promotion.

They took maximum points from their trip to Bristol, but Rotherham didn’t have it all their own way and Dings fully deserved their bonus point.

The hosts drew first blood with an early try, while the Titans matched it shortly after with prop Charlie Capps’ seeing his try converted by centre Lloyd Hayes.

Another pair of tries followed shortly after with Hayes scoring and converting his own to take the score to 14-14 before the Crusaders edged ahead with a third try to make it 19-14. But from then on the Titans took control. No 8 Callum Bustin powered over, Hayes converting, and winger Tomasi Tanumi added a fourth.

Hooper Luke Cole and sub Zak Poole scored early in the second half, while scrum-half Jean-Baptiste Bruzulier and Bustin again dotted down to take a 45-19 lead.

The hosts pulled back a try to secure a four-try bonus point, but it wasn’t enough to threaten the lead of the Titans, who are just four points behind leaders Rams.

Leeds Tykes were given a tough time by bottom of the table Billingham, but eventually maintained top spot in the National Two North table with a 33-27 victory.

Flanker Jonathan Teague’s try was converted by scrum-half Kit Keith as the Tykes took an early lead, and centre Ben Dixon’s touchdown was similarly converted for a 14-6 lead.

MARCHING ON: Rotherham’s Zak Poole scored a try in 45-26 win at Dings Crusaders in National One at the weekend. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

After Billingham pulled back a converted try, Leeds established a 21-13 half-time lead following a score from full-back Charlie Venables which Keith again converted.

Right winger Ewan Evans dotted down for Leeds to extend their lead, then No 8 Matt Burke scored and left winger Ollie Williams converted.

Billingham scored two tries to secure a losing bonus point, but they will consider themselves unlucky not to have toppled the Tykes having come so close.

Sheffield will consider themselves relieved to have run out 31-24 winners from their clash at Otley, a win which leaves them third and just one point behind Leeds.

Tries from No 8 Ryan Burrows and winger Christian Hooper gave Sheffield an early lead, but Otley got off the mark soon after with full-back Joe Rowntree kicking a penalty.

Stand-off Callum Posa’s try was converted by Fisher, and they led 19-3 at the break.

However, Otley hit back hard with Ryan Gibson, Sam Connor and Rowntree scoring tries, with Rowntree converting all three to help his side into a 24-19 lead.

But Sheffield hit back, Dominic Parsons and Burrows scoring to ensure Sheffield took the bonus point win.

Harrogate ran in five tries against Lymm, but still lost out 36-31.

Jack Gilmartin, Martin Dodds, Steve Maycock, Fred Chell and Oliver Tomalin scored the home side’s tries, while Rory MacNab kicked three conversions.

Hull were 32-19 winners over Wharfedale to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop, while elsewhere Sheffield Tigers were 19-14 winners over visitors Chester and Hull Ionians lost out 31-27 at Fylde.

Huddersfield were 42-28 winners over Percy Park in Regional One North East, while York won 32-22 at Driffield.