Rotherham Titans title hopes dashed as Leeds Tykes close in on promotion

Keep on running: Rotherham Titans suffered a blow to their title hopes (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

Promotion hopes hang by a thread for Rotherham Titans after they suffered a 30-19 defeat at Berkshire club Rams in National One on Saturday.

Still second in the table, the South Yorkshire side are now 10 points behind runaway leaders Richmond who they play in a couple of weeks.

Rams hit the ground running and were 17-0 up after 24 minutes having scored three tries before the Titans hit back through flanker Travis Gordon on the half-hour.

After half-time the hosts extended their lead with a converted try and penalty to go 27-5 ahead, and although Rotherham substitute Curran Maguire and winger Ronnie Randt added further tries for the Titans it wasn’t enough to avoid a painful defeat.

Leeds Tykes remain on track for the National Two North title and promotion after a 35-15 home win over Fylde.

With a nine-point lead over second-placed Sheffield and an easier final three matches, the Tykes look set to return to National One for next season barring disaster.

An early penalty try gave Leeds the lead, but Tynedale pulled one back shortly after and went ahead with a second. Tykes Adam Brown went over to narrow the deficit and Turagabeci’s conversion edged them ahead.

Tom Williams extended the lead just before the break, and after enduring a spell down to 14 men Leeds continued with Matt Burke and Toby Williams bagging tries to secure maximum points.

Sheffield did everything they could to keep their promotion hopes alive with a 40-18 win over Preston Grasshoppers at Abbeydale.

Two early penalties from the visitors didn’t faze Sheffield who got off the mark with a try from right winger Cameron Catleugh, before scrum-half Elliot Fisher ran in twice in a three-minute spell. The bonus point was in the bag on the half hour, with wing forward Rob Fawdry’s try leaving the hosts 28-6 ahead.

Grasshoppers pulled back a converted try just before half-time, but Sheffield remained in the driving seat and underlined their control with second-half tries from Fisher and No 8 Ryan Burrows.

Wharfedale were 44-27 winners over former league leaders Lymm.

Winger Bradley Viner and hooker Robbie Collinson scored two tries each, with their others coming from left winger Josh Prell and replacements Daniel Wills and Omari Kaup-Samuels.

Elsewhere in National Two North, Sheffield Tigers returned from Hull with a 29-21 bonus-point win.

Fynlay Hobson and Harvey Harding had Hull in command but Tigers hit back through Will Baker and Jamie Broadley.

Lee Monks charged over for a try to put the visitors 24-18 ahead and had the final word with Will Archer’s try.

Centre Lewis Minikin claimed a 23-point haul as Hull Ionians secured a 33-28 victory over hosts Tynedale. He kicked four penalties, three conversions and scored one try, while their others came from full-back Cameron Burnhill and Sam Pocklington.

Elsewhere Harrogate beat rivals Otley 24-17 to move off the bottom of the table.

The battle for the Regional One North East title will go down to the last weekend of the season after leaders Scunthorpe and second-placed Huddersfield both secured victories on Saturday.

