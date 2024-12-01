QUITE RIGHTLY, the biggest cheer of the night was for Jordan Buesa.

After 17 games without a goal, the Leeds Knights forward registered his second of the campaign. His first came in the opening night 8-5 win at Solway Sharks 78 days earlier.

Ever since that long road trip to and from Dumfries, it has been tough going for the 24-year-old, who played such a key role in Leeds’s second straight NIHL National title success last season when posting 65 points - including 30 goals - across 54 appearances.

The joyous reaction - both in the crowd and on the ice and on the bench among his team-mates - was evidence of how popular Buesa is in West Yorkshire and it can only be hoped that his 56th-minute strike in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Telford Tigers will spark a return to his 2023-24 form.

It may have been the simplest of finishes for Buesa - firing home a rebound after Finley Bradon’s initial shot had been saved by replacement goalie Matthew Bloor - but it will no doubt have released a whole heap of tension from the shoulders of the former Glasgow Clan player.

“A few guys have been struggling of late, Jordan hasn’t scored for a while and the bench erupted when he scored and it’s just nice to see the boys being there together,” said head coach Ryan Aldridge.

“He made a nice pass on Kieran’s goal and then he stepped up with that goal. Just going to the net, good things happen and he did that.”

For Aldridge, it was one of his team’s most impressive performances for some time.

“I’m proud of our guys,” he beamed. “Performance-wise, we’ve been a little bit frustrated of late but, here, they played very mature, very positive.

“We’ve been doing a lot of talking in the last couple of days, as a group, as an organisation – they’ve responded to that and I thought they were brilliant.

“Togetherness – that is pretty much it in a nutshell. We know how good we can be when we stick to our system, our structure or whatever you want to call it - but they played with a togetherness and they supported each other.”

Innes Gallacher got the ball rolling in the fifth-minute before Mc Howlett doubled the lead five minutes later.

BACK IN THE GAME: Jordan Buesa scored his first goal since the opening day of the season on September 14, helping Leeds Knights beat Telford 5-1. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

The Knights extended their lead further through Matt Barron at 35.33 and, after Buesa set up Brown in the 49th minute before finished things off six minutes later to end his lengthy goal drought.

Elsewhere, third-placed Sheffield Steeldogs stayed on the coat-tails of Leeds and leaders Milton Keynes Lightning after they prevailed 8-6 in a madcap goal-fest at bottom team, Berkshire Bees.

The lead changed hand several times, but a hat-trick from Walker Sommer, an Ivan Björkly-Nordström double and further strikes from Sam Tremblay, Jonathan Phillips and – with his first for the team – Jacob Brammer, enabled the Steeldogs to extend their winning streak to four games.

By contrast, Hull Seahawks’ woes continued when they went down 6-5 after a shoot-out at Bristol Pitbulls.

Johnny Corneil struck with just 43 seconds left to take the game into overtime, adding to his earlier goal and strikes from team-mates Bobby Chamberlain, Lee Bonner and Emil Svec.