Scott Lincoln has proved the doubters wrong and thrown UK Sport’s decision to cut him from funding back in their face after earning a place at a second Olympic Games.

The 31-year-old shot putter from Northallerton was dropped from UK Sport’s funding programme last autumn at the start of Olympic year, having only turned professional with their backing 12 months earlier.

It was a slap in the face for an athlete who has dominated the British shot putt scene for a decade and won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and in effect was the funding body and British Athletics’ way of saying they didn’t believe he could make it to Paris.

But as he collected his Team GB Olympic kit for a second time this week, just days after winning a 10th British outdoors title, Lincoln did so with enormous satisfaction at the way he has rebounded from the setback.

Chip on his shoulder: Scott Lincoln of City of York AC on his way to winning a 10th British outdoor shot putt title in Manchester last weekend and booking his spot at the Paris Olympics (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“It was a massive blow, to be told some of the things I was told as to the reasons why, it just wasn’t that inspirational,” Lincoln, who in the early days of his career combined athletics with a part-time career as a bricklayer, told The Yorkshire Post.

“I absolutely wanted to prove them wrong. I was actually in the gym when I got the call, I’d had probably my best gym session, I’d recently had surgery on my nose to help me breather better.

“I turned professional the year before so I was just finding my feet with things like recovery, too much or too little; it’s always difficult in that first year to progress.

“Then all of a sudden they’re saying we’re dropping your funding after a year.

Scott Lincoln with his Commonwealth Games bronze medal in Birmingham in 2022 (Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images)

“So I just went hell for leather all winter to put myself in a great position this summer.

“I was able to get a sponsor and just kept building, kept the momentum going and the end goal was proving them wrong.”

Lincoln is indebted to a local couple who want to stay anonymous for making up the shortfall in his funding that allowed him to continue as a professional.

A long-time member of City of York Athletics Club under the guidance of Paul Wilson, he also sought external help from a British track and field legend.

Louie Hinchliffe of City of Sheffield & Dearne AC winning the British Championships 100m last week to book his place in Paris. (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“I started working with Steve Backley, one of our most successful throwers ever in the UK,” says Lincoln.

“He’s got me prepared in a better way, we’ve tried and tested different ways of becoming confident with competing, but it does seem to be working and I’ve been progressing.

“I’ve always believed mindset is a huge thing and it’s starting to click in the right direction.

“I opened up the indoor season with a good result and just kept building because I’ve had this much stronger mindset going into this year.”

His results have built steadily through the year and although he was 19cm shy of the world athletics A standard for Olympic qualification, he routinely achieved the British Athletics B standard.

He heads to his second Olympics in a lot better place than he did his first, when Tokyo was his debut appearance at a major championships.

“I was dropped in at the deep end, didn’t know what to expect,” recalls Lincoln.

“There’s so much difference in the preparation, you warm up an hour before the event and get out onto the field and have to stay warm all that time.

“You've got to prepare well outside to hit the ground running as soon as the competition starts. There were so many learning experiences about methods that I picked up from Tokyo that I’ll take into Paris.”

Lincoln’s target is top five in Paris, or at least the final, knowing his personal best of 21m31 could be half a metre shy of the medal podium come August.

He is part of a British athletics team for Paris headlined by Keely Hodgkinson (800m), Josh Kerr (1,500m), Holly Bradshaw (pole vault), Laura Muir (1,500m), Katarina Johnson-Thompson (heptathlon) and Jake Wightman (800m).

There is plenty of Yorkshire interest. Sheffield sprint sensation Louie Hinchliffe, who won the NCAA and British 100m titles in the last month, is selected for the 100m and 4x100 relay squad.

Halifax’s Max Burgin runs in the 800m after finishing second at the British Championships in his first meet of an injury-hit year.

Harrogate’s George Mills, the son of former Leeds and England footballer Danny Mills, doubles up in the 1,500m and 5,000m while the City of Leeds long jumper and recently-minted British champion Jacob Fincham-Dukes - also of Harrogate - is also selected for his Olympic debut.

Yorkshire marathon runners Calli Hauger-Thackery (Hallamshire), Phil Sesemann and Emile Cairess (Leeds City) had already been selected.