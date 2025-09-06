Sheffield RUFC learning to embrace favourites tag as opposed to being underdogs
In each of the last two seasons, the Abbeydale men have revelled in upsetting the odds, first in finishing third behind Rotherham Titans and Leeds Tykes in the National Two North, and then by keeping the Tykes honest all the way up to April as the former Premiership name finally escaped the fourth tier.
A first-place finish in 2025/26 would complete the sequence, which suddenly places a target on the back of Sheffield.
But their ebullient director of rugby, Anthony Posa - the New Zealand-born head coach of the Croatian national team - is not hiding from the growing expectation.
“We all know the sequence and hopefully we can go one more,” said Posa, who in each of the last three seasons has piloted the club to its best-ever finish.
“Are we targeting promotion? All I’ll say is we’re targeting Otley this Saturday and then after that it’s Sheffield Tigers next week.
“In the past we’ve revelled in being the underdog that nobody gives hope to, and I think we should be brave enough to now know that tag has gone and has even been reversed.
“Now we’re probably one of the favourites, if not the favourite.
“So let’s embrace it, let’s set our standards high.”
What encourages him is the retention of players. Aside from former Premiership back-row Ryan Burrows who has left to become player coach of Wath-upon-Dearne, the players the club wanted to keep have stayed.
“I’m very proud of that, especially in a competitive Yorkshire market and despite our humble budget,” said Posa.
“When you’re successful as a squad then other teams come knocking, but everyone has bought in and wants to still be a part of the environment, which speaks volumes.
“I’d like to think in our recruitment we’ve gone quality over quantity by bringing in four quality players.
“Zak Poole, Rotherham’s captain from last year, has got big shoes to fill with Ryan leaving but he’s bought in straight away.
“We’ve got Josh Redfern and Will Archer from Tigers who have been brilliant, and then Jack Hedley, a quality winger from Rotherham who has been a bit injury-cursed the last couple of years.”