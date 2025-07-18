WHILE there will be plenty of new faces on the Sheffield Steeldogs roster this season, there remains more than enough room for players who have proved a vital cornerstone of the team in recent years.

Ben Morgan, Brady Doxey, Jack Brammer, Nathan Ripley and Jonathan Kirk are among those born in or around Sheffield and who have played the majority of their hockey at Ice Sheffield and who will return for the 2025-26 NIHL National campaign.

It wouldn’t be the same if defenceman Tim Smith wasn’t alongside them. It was no surprise, therefore, when it was announced this week that he would be back for a 13th season.

FAMILIAR FACE: Defenceman Tim Smith is back for a 13th season with Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

Changes in both in style and personnel will arrive under new coach Slava Koulikov come September but there will also be a strong connection with the past, particularly with those who have helped bring the team success.

Smith was part of the team that won a Cup and play-off double back in 2022 and is seen as key to any hope of replicating that success.

“This is not just a re-signing, it’s a statement that we realise the different types of players and characters that we need to succeed,” said Steeldogs’ GM, Jamie McIlroy.

“Tim is a cornerstone of this club and embodies everything it means to be a Steeldog. His experience, composure on the puck, and ability to lead by example make him a crucial part of our defensive group.

PROMISE: Sheffield Steeldogs' forward Nathan Ripley. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“More than that, he’s one of the few remaining players in our line-up who has lifted silverware in a Steeldogs jersey - that winning pedigree is something we’ll lean on heavily this season.

“Teams that compete for trophies need players who understand what it takes to win, who have been through the battles and come out on top.

“Tim brings that grit, that resilience, and that unwavering pride every time he steps onto the ice. Sheffield runs through his veins, it’s in his DNA, and having that kind of passion in the dressing room and on the ice is invaluable.

“He’s someone our young players can look up to and, for our fans, he represents the heart of the club.”

Smith is looking forward to the fresh approach that will come under former Peterborough Phantoms’ head coach Koulikov.

“Being a part of what Slava is building is genuinely exciting,” said Smith. “He’s a coach I’ve admired for a while and under his guidance, the future is bright for this team.

“Hopefully I can add some experience and leadership.”

Smith’s re-signing is the third in the past week for the Steeldogs, coming after that of forwards Jack Brammer and Nathan Ripley.

"With his skillset and experience, Nathan is more than capable of being a point-per-game player in the National League – and that’s exactly the kind of impact we’ll be looking for him to deliver,” said McIlroy.