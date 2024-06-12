PLAYER-COACH Ben Morgan says Steve Duncombe is the ideal person to be his eyes and ears on the bench at Sheffield Steeldogs next season.

Former defenceman Duncombe, 39, not only played for the Steeldogs between 2010-15, he also came through the Sheffield junior system having been born and raised in the Steel City.

As a result, he fits in perfectly with the prevailing ‘Made in Sheffield’ ethos that now permeates throughout the organisation and which sees him come on board as Morgan’s bench coach as the summer of change continues at Ice Sheffield.

BACK IN THE GAME: Steve Duncombe - pictured in his Leeds Chiefs days in 2019-20 - will be bench coach for Sheffield Steeldogs in 2024-25. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

He previously played over 250 games for the Steeldogs’ predecessor, the Scimitars, while also making more than 90 league and play-off appearances for Sheffield Steelers.

Duncombe has also played for Blackburn Hawks, Peterborough Phantoms and Leeds Chiefs.

Morgan said Duncombe ticked every box when it came to considering who would be his No 2 for the NIHL National 2024-25 season.

“It had to be someone who had played the game to a high standard and who had previously held a similar or even head coach position,” said Morgan.

“Bringing in Duncs not only ticks these boxes from a logistical point of view but from a personal perspective is someone I wholeheartedly trust will push me in my own development, and who will challenge my own coaching principles and philosophies.

“Having come through the Sheffield junior system, Duncs shares our vision and commitment to developing the next generation of players.

“He’s going to play a vital role in ensuring we strike the right balance between competitive first-team performances and the wider squad development.”

Having seen his time with the ill-fated Chiefs ended early due to the franchise’s one and only season being curtailed by the pandemic, Dumcombe returned to Sheffield to ice for the modern-version of the Scimitars in North One, first in the behind-closed-doors NIHL North Cup and then during the 2021-22 North One campaign before hanging his skates up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His previous coaching experience came as player-coach at Blackburn between 2017-19 and he returns to the bench keen to ensure that the young talent present in his hometown is developed to its fullest potential.

“There is no way we should have let kids leave the Sheffield system,” said Duncombe. “I guess in the past it was politics, but we have it all here, a huge catchment, great facilities and it now seems like some strong leadership from Tony Smith (Steelers and Steeldogs’ owner) to bring it all together.

“Ben and me spoke about the vision to do something really special here and I can’t wait to get started with the guys.