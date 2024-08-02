Sheffield Steeldogs quick to move on from James Spurr exit with addition of second import
James Spurr’s exit after five years with the club will certainly have come as a big blow – particularly when it quickly became clear he was off to one of their fiercest NIHL National rivals, Hull Seahawks.
But Friday morning’s announcement that Finland-born forward Elmeri Hällfors will be making the switch to South Yorkshire after an impressive season in the AlpsHL with Unterland will have eased any pain felt by Spurr’s departure.
"The Steeldogs have received a request from James Spurr to be released from his 24/25 season contract with immediate effect. This request has been approved; we wish James well for the future,” stated a Steeldogs’ social media post at 6.05pm on Thursday before, just 15 minutes later, the Seahawks announced his signing.
Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan and GM Jamie McIlroy will have been keen to move on quickly, something they were able to do with the capture of Hällfors.
The Vaasa-born forward developed his game in his homeland before moving to North America in 2022-23 to join St. Cloud Norsemen in the NAHL.
After scoring 13 points in 31 games, he returned to Europe last summer with Italian AlpsHL team Unterland.
He enjoyed a successful stint at the Wurth Arena, posting 35 points in as many league and play-off games, 12 of them goals.
“In keeping with our vision for the style of play we wish to implement this season, bringing in a player of Elmeri’s skill-set and flair were absolute must-have qualities” said Morgan.
“We’re all eager to see Elmeri take to the ice and begin to develop line chemistry which will excite our fans.”
Hällfors agreed to his first taste of UK hockey after consulting fellow Finn, Niklas Nevalainen, who left Sheffield Steelers after two successful seasons back in April.
He said: “I’ve been talking with Nevalainen a lot and haven’t heard anything but good things about the people, city and hockey there.”