SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS’ recruitment plans have taken an upturn after they revealed their first import signing for the 2024-25 NIHL National season.

As they look to put a disappointing year on the ice behind them - one which saw them miss out on the NIHL National play-offs for the first-ever time - the Steeldogs have added American forward Walker Sommer to their new-look roster.

The 28-year-old left-hander will arrive in South Yorkshire next month on the back of two seasons playing in the German third-tier.

During that time - the first season with HC Landsberg, last year with EV Lindau - Walker posted 71 points, 35 of them goals, in 72 appearances.

BUILDING: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Ben Morgan on the attack. Picture: Tony Johnson.

In the two years prior to that, he came through the NCAA at Niagara University, where he put up 30 points in 47 games, 16 of them goals.

Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan believes his first import signing has all the qualities needed to help the team move forward.

“In Walker we have a forward who possesses all the traits and qualities which are crucial as we continue to build a new team,” said Morgan.

“Raw agility, puck protection and composure on the puck are just a few skills Walker will bring to the team this season as we look to lean on his attacking prowess and what is obviously clear eye for goal.

INCOMING: Sheffield Steeldogs' first import signing for the 2024-25 season, Walker Sommer. Picture supplied by EV Lindau.

“I cannot wait to get to work with Walker and it’s great to be able to announce our first import of the season.”

Sommer is looking to lay down a marker at Ice Sheffield and help the Steeldogs return to the kind of form that brought them a Cup and play-off double back in 2021-22.

“I have never been to England, but am looking forward to the new adventure ahead,” said the Ohio-born forward.

“In terms of hockey, I hope to have a career year with the hope to improve my hockey resume.

“The goal this year is to obviously win a championship and I’m looking forward to meeting the group and accomplishing that goal.”

Yorkshire rivals Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks have already announced their three permitted imports, while the Steeldogs still have two remaining.

Steeldogs' GM Jamie McIlroy said more signings would be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

“Fans will be delighted with the additional signings we have made,” he said.