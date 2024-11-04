BACK in May when he was appointed as player-coach at Sheffield Steeldogs for a second time, Ben Morgan pleaded for patience in terms of his team becoming contenders for silverware again.

Wholesale changes both on and off the ice by owners Sheffield Steelers pointed to a long-term plan being mapped out for the Ice Sheffield-based team.

And while that vision for producing a sustainable production line of local, young talent remains firmly in place, enjoying success may, just may, be ahead of schedule.

A four-point weekend in two competitive games against an improving Bristol Pitbulls was - coupled with defeat in Peterborough Phantoms for Hull Seahawks - enough to lift the Steeldogs into third place in the NIHL National regular season standings.

And while we are barely a quarter way through the regular season schedule and a lot will undoubtedly happen between now and the end of March, there is no harm in believing.

Next up is a vit from defending champions and current leaders Leeds Knights - surely the best barometer for where any team in the second tier is currently at.

Tim Smith, a Steeldogs veteran of 12 seasons - many of them alongside fellow defenceman Morgan - sees encouraging signs, both for the current campaign and for the future of hockey in Sheffield.

HAPPY DAYS: Sheffield Steelers' veteran defenceman, Tim Smith. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“All we can do is concentrate on putting wins together and building a different team from where we started a few weeks ago,” said Smith after Sunday night’s 4-3 home win over Bristol.

“The main thing for us is just about becoming consistent. It’s a new group, a lot of players have not played with each other before and right now I think our main focus is just trying to keep building and finding that winning formula.

“Hopefully, come the end of the year, we’ll see where we’re at.

“It’s been a long journey for me and I’ve seen a few changes over the years, but I think right now we’re in the best place that I’ve ever seen, so it’s good for the next generation and Sheffield hockey in general.

“Right now it’s about trying to build that connection down to us and then hopefully it can follow through to the academy and give everyone a clear pathway to the top.”

On Saturday, goals from Walker Sommer (2), Jonathan Phillips and Morgan Clarke-Pizzo looked to have been enough to secure a 4-3 win for the Steeldogs in Bristol, only for the hosts to force the game into overtime through a Nick Pryce equaliser with 47 seconds of regulation remaining.

A shoot-out was then required, Sam Tremblay the only Steeldogs’ player on target until the eighth round, when Ivan Björkly-Nordström beat Pitbulls’ goalie Tommy Napier to secure the extra point on offer.

On Sunday, the return game remained goalless until a flurry of goals at both ends in the second period.

Phillips out the Steeldogs ahead at 21.31 before captain Jonathan Kirk doubled the lead on the power play just over two minutes later.

The Pitbulls hit back, though, through Elliot Lewis and Pryce before the Steeldogs ensured they went in at the second intermission ahead through a 39th minute goal from Ivan Björkly-Nordström.