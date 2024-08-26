SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ forwards Robert Dowd and Cole Shudra – along with Hull Seahawks’ defenceman Davey Phillips – have been selected for Great Britain’s squad to contest this week’s 2026 Winter Olympics qualifiers in Denmark.

GB open up their campaign – where the group winner secures a spot at the 2026 Games in Italy – when they face-off against hosts’ Denmark on Thursday before further games against Norway and Japan.

Former Steelers’ defenceman Sam Jones failed to make the cut. He played in the 5-0 defeat against Cardiff Devils’ in Friday night’s first warm-up game for the GB team in South Wales.

He was left out of the Sunday night 4-1 reverse against Belfast Giants at the Vindico Arena in Cardiff.

BIG WEEK: Great Britain took on Elite League teams Belfast Giants (above) and Cardiff Devils as part of their preparations for this week's 2026 Winter Olympics Qualifiers in Denmark. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Leeds Knights pair Kieran Brown – who was unable to play in either game due to an injury – and Mac Howlett, who played against Cardiff, also didn’t make the flight to Aalborg.

“This is our biggest test since I have been in this role,” said GB head coach, Pete Russell.

“It’s a super-hard challenge to play Pool A nations after eight months of a season, nevermind with such short preparation time, but our players will give it everything they have.

“We can only take 20 players and three goalies, so there were some really hard decisions and some great people will not be with us this time.

LEADING MAN: Great Britain captain, Robert Dowd. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“I take my hats off to the staff and players for everything and all their efforts this week – and we will do everything we can to make the country proud.”

Other former Steelers’ players selected include defenceman Ben O’Connor, netminder Jackson Whistle and forward Liam Kirk. Rotherham-born goalie Ben Bowns is also in the squad.

GB roster for 2026 Winter Olympics Qualifiers – Netminders: Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils), Jackson Whistle (Belfast Giants). Emergency Reserve Netminder: Lucas Brine (Glasgow Clan).Defence: Josh Batch (Cardiff Devils), Nathanael Halbert (HKM Zvolen), Evan Mosey (Cardiff Devils), Ben O’Connor (Dundee Stars), David Phillips (Hull Seahawks), Mark Richardson (Cardiff Devils), Sam Ruopp (ERC Ingolstadt), Josh Tetlow (Nottingham Panthers).

Forwards: Ollie Betteridge (Nottingham Panthers), Ben Davies (Cardiff Devils), Robert Dowd (Sheffield Steelers), Sam Duggan (Cardiff Devils), Liam Kirk (Eisbären Berlin), Robert Lachowicz (Glasgow Clan), Ben Lake (Belfast Giants), Cade Neilson (Glasgow Clan), Sean Norris (Guildford Flames), Brett Perlini (Cardiff Devils), Cole Shudra (Sheffield Steelers), Josh Waller (Guildford Flames).

Schedule – Thursday, August 29: Norway v Japan – 15:30 face-off (14:30 BST); Denmark v Great Britain – 19:30 face-off (18:30)

Friday, August 30: Norway v Great Britain – 15:30 face-off (14:30); Japan v Denmark – 19:30 face-off (18:30)