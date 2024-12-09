AARON FOX was left with plenty to smile about on the long bus ride home from Scotland after seeing his Sheffield Steelers team get back to doing what they do best by posting a welcome four-point weekend.

Dundee Stars had rocked the Steelers only two weeks previously when they exited the Utilita Arena with both points in a 4-2 win.

But, buoyed by snapping their four-game losing streak the night before at home to Coventry Blaze, the Steelers were determined to continue their resurgence on the road in Scotland, emerging as 4-3 winners despite a late fightback from their hosts.

With leaders Cardiff Devils losing 3-1 at Nottingham Panthers – combined with just the one point from their 4-3 overtime loss at home to Belfast Giants the previous night – it leaves the Steelers seven points back in third place, with two games in hand.

They can claw a further two points back on Wednesday when they play host to second-placed Guildford Flames, knowing a win would see them leapfrog their Surrey rivals.

“I thought we played really well, especially after Dundee scored that first goal, I liked our pushback in the second and I would have liked to have closed that game out a little bit cleaner but I’m just really happy with the effort.

“We were on the bus pretty early and it was a huge weekend for us after the stretch of play that we’ve had and it was good to get back to a four-point weekend again.”

Domenic Alberga opened the scoring in the 13th minute for the hosts on Tayside before the Steelers got on the board early in period two when a shot by Colton Saucerman was initially blocked by a Stars player, before falling kindly to Patrick Watling to beat Jarrett Fiske.

Watling then doubled his and the team’s tally just after the halfway mark after deflecting a shot from the point by Dominic Cormier.

In the 38th minute, a takeaway in the neutral zone by Mitchell Balmas resulted in a two-on-one opportunity for the Steelers, which Mikko Juusola capitalised on to make it 3-1 heading into the third period.

When Marc-Olivier Vallerand’s 5-on-3 blast from the right circle came with just over six minutes to go, it looked like game over.

GAME-WINNER: Sheffield Steelers' Marc -Olivier Vallerand (far right) celebrates his goal in the 4-3 win at Dundee Stars on Sunday night. Picture: Derek Black/EIHL Media.

Bbut a goal from Alex Robert with just under four minutes left gave the hosts’ hope.

With Fiske pulled, Brendan Harms then made it one-goal game with 67 seconds still remaining, but the Steelers held out for a deserved win.

“We had our slip ups,” said two-goal Watling. “It's hard trying to play a full game against this team, because they're a really good team and so you have to be on the ball from the drop of the puck.