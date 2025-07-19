Sheffield Steelers: Brien Diffley on the 'great connection' he shared with Colton Saucerman
Head coach Aaron Fox clearly had plans for the American duo when he brought them in during the summer of 2023, the two hitting it off instantly and playing a huge role in the Elite League treble-winning campaign that followed.
Last season may not have yielded the same return in terms of silverware, but the pair were again found icing alongside each other more often than not when injuries permitted.
Last week, 33-year-old Saucerman was announced as having made the switch to Elite League rivals Coventry Blaze, meaning both players will have to adapt to different defensive partners come September.
Diffley, 30, who played against Saucerman at university while he was studying at Boston, is sticking around for a third year in South Yorkshire and admits he will miss a team-mate who became a close friend.
“There are lots of great memories with him,” said Diffley of Saucerman. “He has been a big part of my time in Sheffield. I came over a little bit I guess under the radar and we had such high impact imports signed for the first year that I was there.
“Foxy put me with Sauce right from the start and we established a great connection on and off the ice.
“He’s a great friend of mine and he’s been very helpful to me and the development of my career as a player and also in terms of becoming a better person and friend.
“So I think it’s a tough loss for the team and for me personally. But I wish him nothing but the best.
“He’s becoming a father soon so I’m really happy for him in that regard, too. It will obviously be different seeing him in the blue of Coventry but I’m just hoping for the best for him.”
Steelers are close to filling their roster for the 2025-26 season, Diffley’s re-signing coming just 24 hours after the addition of netminder Eamon McAdam from Guildford Flames.
Another signing is expected to be announced early this week.