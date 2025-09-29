PLEASED though he may be with his team’s start to the 2025-26 Elite League campaign, Sheffield Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox says there is still room for improvement.

As their Challenge Cup Group A campaign is put on the back-bburner for a short while, the Steelers can begin preparing for the main business of the regular season league schedule, which gets underway this weekend with back-to-back home games against Scottish rivals Dundee Stars and Glasgow Clan.

They brought the first phase of their Cup schedule to a close at the weekend by bouncing back from Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Coventry Blaze with a 4-3 overtime win at Guildford Flames.

Fox is aware some of his players are yet to find their game three weeks into the season and he is looking for improvements this weekend.

“Overall, I think there is still some improvement in our game that is needed,” said Fox. “We’ve still got some guys that we need to get going a little bit more.

“Again, that is part of the process, it’s early in the year and with our league campaign starting next weekend, now is the time for us to get it figured out.”

The Steelers twice came from behind at The Spectrum on Sunday night, trailing at the first break to a 13th-minute Jake Coughler strike before Mikko Juusola levelled just 49 seconds into the second period.

ON EDGE: Sheffield Steelers' goal comes under pressure at Guildford Flames on Sunday night. Picture: John Uwins/EIHL Media.

Two goals in the space of 10 seconds then saw the Flames get their noses in front again, Cole Ully beating former Flames goalie Eman McAdam at 26.07 before Josh Waller did likewise on the next shift.

But the Steelers themselves were quick to respond, Dominic Cormier making it a one-goal game at 27.03 before Sam Tremblay levelled at 29.07.