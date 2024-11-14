AARON FOX says his Sheffield Steelers team are capable of overturning a two-goal Champions Hockey League deficit against Eisbaren Berlin next week – but is fully aware of how tough an assignment it will be.

The Steelers lost the first leg of the last 16 ties 5-3 on home ice in front of just under 9,000 fans at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday night.

Encouragement will be taken from the fact they were able to come from 3-1 down to go into the second intermission all-square again against the DEL champions.

And despite the visitors pulling clear again in the third, head coach Fox is adamant there is all to play for at the Uber Arena on Tuesday evening.

“This is sport, anything can happen on any given night,” said Fox, whose team were without defenceman Colton Saucerman and forward Patrick Watling through injury - both unlikely to return for the second leg.

“It would be nice for us to go in there and punch first and get that first one and create a one-goal hockey game and if we play our best and eliminate some of our mistakes that we had tonight then there is no reason why we can’t be in the game next week.

“We’re down by two after 60 minutes here and a lot can happen over that stretch of time.

TOUGH TASK: Sheffield Steelers' captain, Robert Dowd, tries to get an attack going against Eisbaren Berlin on Wednesday night. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

“I believe we have an extremely high-character group in that room and they have overcome some pretty crazy obstacles in the past and I don’t doubt that we’re capable.

“We are 100 per cent capable of turning that game around next week. Will it be easy? No.

“Am I saying we’re going to do that? No - but the opportunity is there for us.”

The Steelers have punched above their weight throughout the CHL all season, seeing off top-ranked teams from Sweden and Czechia during the ‘regular season’ phase which saw them finish 10th.

FLASHPOINT: Sheffield Steelers' Kevin Tansey tussles with Berlin's Zachary Boychuk during Wednesday's CHL last 16 first leg clash. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

It looked bleak when they found themselves 2-0 down early on in the second period through goals from Berlin’s Zachary Boychuk and Mitchell Reinke.

Mark Simpson redirect from in front off a Kevin Tansey blast from the blue line saw the deficit halved with 23.53 on the clock only for the visitors to restore their two-goal advantage just under four minutes later when former Steelers apprentice Liam Kirk drove down the right-hand side to set up Ty Ronning at the back post.

Sam Tremblay - called up from the Steeldogs - had made a nuisance of himself all night and got his reward when he pounced on a rebound off a Cole Shudra effort and fired into the roof of Jake Hildebrand’s net at 33.18.

With just 53 seconds of the period remaining, Dominic Cormier fired past Hildebrand from distance thanks in part to a net-front screen by new signing Maxim Golod.

BELIEF: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

But, just like the second period, Berlin scored early after the restart when a failure to clear the zone saw the puck fed to Blaine Byron, who produced a precision finish to leave Matt Greenfield no chance at 43.58.

With just over three minutes to go, Berlin gave themselves a bigger cushion when Leonhard Pföderl tipped in from in front.

“I liked the way we came back from two goals in the second period there,” added Fox. “It shows that we can create offence against this team and it gives us some optimism going into next week, knowing that we are only a couple of shots away from getting right back into what is a 120-minute hockey game.