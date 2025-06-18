HAVING watched from afar as Sheffield Steelers enjoyed one of the best campaigns ever forged by a British team in the Champions Hockey League, Jordon Southorn knew he couldn’t pass up on a second opportunity to sign for the Elite League team.

Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox came close to snapping up the experienced defenceman last summer before the Canadian opted to join the Grenoble Wolf Burners in France’s top-flight Ligue Magnus.

As the Steelers lit up Europe before eventually finding their path blocked by Eisbaren Berlin in the last 16 – forcing many observers on the continent to reconsider the quality of the UK’s top-flight – Southorn was helping Grenoble pick up their ninth league title in 2024-25.

It was enough to earn Grenoble a place in next season’s CHL, but Southorn was already convinced his future lay in South Yorkshire.

Recommendations from friends and former team-mates in the shape of Kevin Tansey – already confirmed for next season – as well as fellow Steelers’ treble-winners Patrick Watling and Colton Saucerman, helped convince Southorn he was making the right move.

“I saw the success the team had in the CHL and every year the standard of the Elite League improves,” said Southorn, a fourth round 104th overall pick for the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008 NHL Draft.

“The quality of players joining EIHL teams seems to be getting better, too, so in the end it was not a case of if I should join, it was more about how could I not go to Sheffield.

“I had been talking with Aaron Fox for two summers now, I was close to joining last year, so I always kept my eye on the UK and Sheffield in particular. We spoke again this summer and I guess our visions aligned and that is to win championships.

“I also took great references from the likes of Patrick, Colton and Kevin and they all told me how much they enjoy Sheffield, the team, the ownership, the fans and the city as a whole.”

The 35-year-old, who has over 300 games in the East Coast league to his name, does have previous experience of playing in the UK, albeit brief.

In 2013-14 he made three appearances for Steelers’ EIHL rivals Dundee Stars before returning to North America and, in January this year, he found himself in South Wales facing off against Cardiff Devils in the Continental Cup Final at the Vindico Arena, the hosts running out as the eventual winners.

Southorn impressed with a 30-point season for Augsburger Panther in the DEL during 2023-24 and has over 200 games in the Slovakian top-flight to his name, leaving Fox confident he is adding a vastly-experienced player who can offer him plenty of options at both ends of the ice.

"I like his game a lot,” said Fox. “Last year in the summer, he was coming off a 30-point DEL year and his other opportunities were a little bit out of our price-range, so it didn’t work out.

"And then he had another year where Grenoble won a trophy this year and we reconnected and it has worked out.

"He's a big-bodied, smother-skating defenceman that can play multiple roles in all situations and brings a pedigree that he’s won in the past and is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

"I think what i a bit unique about him is that he has been able to fulfil whatever role has been needed of him on different teams.

"He is a guy who has ran numbers and been a top defenceman scorer in Slovakia, last year he played with a player that I had in Zagreb in Kyle Hardy who was probably the most offensive defenceman in France and so Jordon played more of a covering role.