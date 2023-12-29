SHEFFIELD STEELERS head into tonight’s Elite League encounter against Manchester Storm conscious they hold the upper-hand over their Roses rivals this season.

It may be the first league meeting of six between the two this season – the second follows in Altrincham on Monday – but the Storm coil be forgiven for already being sick of the sight of Aaron Fox’s team.

Six times the two teams have met this season in the Challenge Cup. Six times the Steelers have prevailed, the one-sided series of games – including a two-legged quarter-final – seeing the Steelers score 30 goals, while conceding just nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is another indication of how well the Steelers’ season has gone so far and Manchester are certainly no mugs this season, arriving at the Utilita Arena tonight sitting fifth in the standings, although keen to post a positive response to Wednesday’s 5-0 loss at Guildford Flames, a result which saw the Surrey team move above them into fourth.

WE MEET AGAIN: Sheffield Steelers' captain Robert Dowd (secon right) will be hoping his team can maintain their stranglehol over Manchester Phoenix when the two meet again in Sheffield on Saturay night. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

But the Storm had got the better of the Flames on Boxing Day when edging them out 4-3 after a shoot-out on home ice, one of a number of impressive results against team’s deemed to be the Steelers’ main title rivals, with Belfast and Cardiff also suffering at the hands of Matt Ginn’s team.

It means the Steelers cannot afford to take anything for granted in front of their own fans tonight, although head coach Aaron Fox is confident his team’s depth can once again come to the fore, much like it has all season and which sees them go into today’s clash on the back of a six-game winning streak in the league.

“The depth in our group has been key for us all year long,” said Fox in the aftermath of Wednesday’s 4-1 road win over Nottingham Panthers. “It was a little different in Nottingham where we rolled centres through, so our lines didn’t stay the same a lot of the time and we mixed and matched a lot of guys which was good as well.

“But I really like our group at the minute.”

LEADING MAN: Marc-Olivier Vallerand enjoys playing against Manchester Storm the most for Sheffield Steelers, having scored four goals against them in five Challenge Cup games so far this season. PIcture: Mark Ferris/EIHL Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelers know any slips will be seized upon by their rivals, the nearest of which is Cardiff, who sit second, four points adrift of them.

The two meet in South Wales on Wednesday night before the Steelers hit the road again two days later to face a Glasgow Clan team who won 1-0 at Belfast on Thursday.