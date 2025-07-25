SHEFFIELD TIGERS boss Simon Stead said two defeats in the space of four days to Premiership rivals Leicester Lions highlighted where his team needs to improve during the run-in to the play-offs.

The Tigers were beaten 48-42 at Owlerton on Thursday night, the same margin of defeat against the same opponents in the East Midlands on Monday.

It enabled the Lions to move above the Tigers and up to third in the standings, although Sheffield remain very much in control of their own post-season destiny with a big cushion over fifth-placed King’s Lynn Stars.

The Tigers now have a short break before returning to action at bottom club Birmingham Brummies on Monday, August 4 when Stead will be expecting better from certain members of his line-up.

“I don’t think we can say a lot about the track because at the end of the day it’s the same for all the riders on both teams,” said a frustrated Stead.

“It’s their home track, they’ve got to adapt so I won’t be making any excuses.

“Leicester are riding really well and look we need to improve.

“When you look down the scorechart you can see where we’re lacking; one point from two riders is not good enough and we need to have a look at that.

“We’ve been beaten by the better team which shows the benchmark of where we’re going to need to be at it and when we get into the play-offs.”

There were an astonishing nine shared races in a tight contest at Owlerton, but crucially, Sheffield only managed two heat advantages compared to Leicester’s four.

Jack Holder recorded three race wins on his way to 14+1 while brother Chris achieved paid double figures with wins in his second and third outing.

Rising Star Leon Flint had an up and down night but chalked up a solid score of eight with two wins next to his name whilst Josh Pickering was the side’s only other race victor with a great ride in Heat Three.

Anders Rowe started relatively brightly before suffering two last places, while Lewi Kerr managed just one point with Justin Sedgmen failing to score.

Scoring – Sheffield Tigers – 42: Jack Holder 14+1, Chris Holder 9+1, Leon Flint 8, Josh Pickering 7+1, Anders Rowe 3, Lewi Kerr 1, Justin Sedgmen 0.

Leicester Lions – 48: Sam Masters 10+1, Max Fricke 10, Ryan Douglas 9, Drew Kemp 6, Kyle Howarth 5+3, Joe Thompson 4+2, Richard Lawson 4+1.