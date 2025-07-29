SHEFFIELD TIGERS are looking to find some overdue momentum as they head towards the business end of the 2025 Premiership campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The desire to be among the contenders for honours has prompted a line-up change for the team, shortly before the closing of the transfer window.

As a result, Australian duo Nick Morris and Jye Etheridge have been brought in to replace Lewi Kerr and Justin Sedgmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Morris, it marks a return to British speedway following a two-year absence, the 31-year-old having played a pivotal role in Swindon’s 2017 title triumph.

INS AND OUTS: Sheffield Tigers team manager Simon Stead has made two changers to his team ahead of the transfer deadline. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Etheridge will need no introduction to Tigers’ fans having contributed to the memorable comeback in the 2023 Grand Final against Ipswich.

Following back-to-back defeats against Leicester Lions last week – results which saw the East Midlands outfit leapfrog the Tigers in the standings into third – team manager Simon Stead said recent performances would be reviewed.

And while Kerr and Sedgmen had both contributed, a lack of consistency proved to be their downfall, according to Tigers’ promoter, Damien Bates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on performances for a while now and we hoped something would improve in certain areas of the team,” said Bates.

FAMILIAR FACE: Jye Etheridge is back with Sheffield Tigers. Picture courtesy of Tigers Speedway/Charlotte Flanigan

“Both Lewi and Justin have shown the odd glimpse here and there but the consistency just hasn’t been there unfortunately.

“We’re bitterly disappointed it hasn’t worked out but Thursday night against Leicester especially just wasn’t good enough.

“Our 18th league meeting, and therefore our transfer deadline, is just around the corner and with the new averages coming out later this week we just had to do something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nick has had a couple of years away from racing but he’s raring to go and he’s keen to make up for that lost time.

“It might take him a meeting or two to get back into the swing of things, but he’s also signed for Berwick in the Championship which should help.

“Jye’s confidence is high at the minute because he’s putting in some solid scores for Workington and he’s keen to grab his chance.

“From here on in we’re only looking forward and we want to try and rebuild that togetherness and momentum ahead of the business part of the season.”