THE margin of defeat could not have been any tighter but, in truth, Sheffield Tigers’ Premiership play-off semi-final hopes were dashed last Thursday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers went down 47-43 at Leicester Lions in the second leg of the play-off-semi-final – the hosts’ Max Fricke wrapping up the win in the final race – leaving them to contemplate a 90-89 defeat overall.

In Thursday’s home leg, the Tigers held a 14-point advantage going into the final three legs, but emerged with only a three-point lead, thanks in large part to a controversial Heat 14 which saw officials disqualify Nick Morris and Anders Rowe to allow Leicester to complete an unchallenged 5-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t ask for anymore than that, they’ve given me absolutely everything over the two legs just as they have all season,” said Tigers’ team manager, Simon Stead.

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield Tigers' team manager Simon Stead. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We’re all disappointed as a team, I’m disappointed for the riders and our management and we’re all disappointed for the fans but it was a great effort.

“It does leave a bit of a sour taste in our mouths because we didn’t lose it tonight, there were a lot of bits that went on last Thursday that made it difficult probably.”