Sheffield Tigers suffer agonising Premiership play-off semi-final heartache against Leicester Lions
The Tigers went down 47-43 at Leicester Lions in the second leg of the play-off-semi-final – the hosts’ Max Fricke wrapping up the win in the final race – leaving them to contemplate a 90-89 defeat overall.
In Thursday’s home leg, the Tigers held a 14-point advantage going into the final three legs, but emerged with only a three-point lead, thanks in large part to a controversial Heat 14 which saw officials disqualify Nick Morris and Anders Rowe to allow Leicester to complete an unchallenged 5-0.
“I can’t ask for anymore than that, they’ve given me absolutely everything over the two legs just as they have all season,” said Tigers’ team manager, Simon Stead.
“We’re all disappointed as a team, I’m disappointed for the riders and our management and we’re all disappointed for the fans but it was a great effort.
“It does leave a bit of a sour taste in our mouths because we didn’t lose it tonight, there were a lot of bits that went on last Thursday that made it difficult probably.”
Sheffield’s senior side are in action for the final time this Thursday (September 25, 7.30pm) as they host Ipswich in their final outstanding fixture of the campaign.