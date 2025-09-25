Sheffield Tigers up for sale as owners look to move on at end of season
The Tigers complete their schedule at Owlerton on Thursday night against leaders Ipswich Witches, having earlier this week missed out by one point in the Premiership play-off semi-finals to Leicester Lions.
But just under 24 hours before the first heat took place, Sheffield Speedway owners – Damien Bates and Peter Mole – revealed they are moving on after 11 years.
During that time, they have overseen a move into the Premiership as well as lifting six pieces of silverware.
There is rightly immense pride at what has been achieved under their ownership but work and family commitments have led to their decision to step away.
“There is a hell of a lot of work involved in running a speedway club,” said Bates. “But with other ever-growing work and family commitments that we’ve all got away from the sport, we’ve just got too much on.
“The club is in great shape and there’s so many good things going for it; great facilities with a great stadium, brilliant, accommodating landlords and an excellent racetrack.
“It’s got a core of loyal supporters and we’ve got a set-up with a team of riders who genuinely love being a part of this club who want to be back year-on-year.”
Mole insisted that he and the Bates family were determined to sell the team to the right people.
"Maybe some people are right, maybe we have taken our eye off the ball more recently, maybe it does need an injection of new ideas with some fresh enthusiasm,” he said. “Now is the right time to finally sell and we aim to sell it to the right person, or people, who we feel can help the club continue to thrive and prosper.”