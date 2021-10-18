Simon Stead of Sheffield Tigers leads Great Britain to speedway world title

Simon Stead, front, during his riding days with Sheffield Tigers.

Stead, who rode for Sheffield during two different spells, doubles up his Tigers managerial duties with Great Britain where he is joint boss alongside Olly Allen.

Youngsters Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley – in for the injured Tai Woffinden – pipped Poland to the post in a dramatic final in the Speedway of Nations in Manchester.

After coming through the last chance race-off against Denmark, they knew avoiding last place in the final would hand them the world title.

World champion: Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) manager Simon Stead (Picture: Marie Caley)

But in the first lap Bewley was at the back until Poland’s Maciej Janowski got in a tangle behind team mate Bartosz Zmarzlik and the British boys won the race 5-4.

The last time GB struck gold was in the World Team Cup Final at Bradford in 1989 when none of this year’s winning team were born.

Said a proud Stead: “That was an amazing moment, to see the boys win it like that.

“I’m so delighted for everyone involved with the GB team and I hope all the Sheffield fans here or watching on TV enjoyed it.