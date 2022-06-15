Sonay Kartal, Jodie Burrage and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki advance at Ilkley Trophy

Kartal was confirmed as a main draw wildcard for Wimbledon earlier this week and the world No 268 backed it up by winning in three sets against 163-ranked Arianne Hartono.

After losing serve in her first game, London-born Kartal recovered and won five games in a row before serving out the first set for 6-3.

Netherlands’ Hartono fought back in the second set with a break as Kartal served for the match before winning the tie-break 7-1.

Advancing: Jodie Burrage continued her strong grass court season by reaching the second round at Ilkley. (Picture: Getty Images)

Kartal regrouped and took control of the third set to earn a 6-3 6-7 (1-7) 6-2 victory.

After the three-set battle, Kartal said: “I think she was really tricky with the game she plays, it’s very aggressive.

“In the tie-break in the second set I think she hit about five forehand winners so that was just too good. I just kept telling myself if she can keep this level for the whole match then too good.

“I just tried to stick with it, not let her get ahead in the third set and make sure I could get on a good stride.”

Jack Sock is looking a strong contender for success in the men’s draw at the Ilkley Trophy. (Picture: Getty Images)

On playing at Ilkley, she added: “It’s an incredible club, I’ve never been here before.

“The tournament has been put on exceptionally well and the grass courts are playing really nice so it’s a really good tournament to play prior to Wimbledon.”

Kartal’s victory set up a Battle of the Brits with Tokyo-born 26-year-old Yuriko Lily Miyazaki.

Ranked No 206 in the world, Miyazaki – who switched allegiance to represent Great Britain this year – pulled off a shock 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 win against second seed and former world No 10 Kristina Mladenovic from France.

Twenty-three-year-old Jodie Burrage, ranked 216, became the fourth British woman in the women’s singles second round thanks to a 6-3 7-5 victory against 149-ranked Austrian Arina Rodionova.

But it was not to be for 14-year-old Mingge Xu playing in her first match at the ITF W100 level. The British U-18s champion fell 6-2 6-2 to former world no. 12 Yanina Wickmayer from Belgium.

Scotland’s Maia Lumsden, 24, failed to pull off another shock after defeating former WTA top-30 Urszula Radwanska in qualifying, falling to a 6-3 6-2 first round defeat to Swiss world no. 205 Simona Waltert.

There was also a win for Leeds’ Luke Johnson in the men’s doubles first round.

Johnson, 28, partnered 21-year-old Glaswegian Aidan McHugh to win 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 10-2 against Mexican Hans Hach and Austrian Philipp Oswald.

Spain’s Fernando Verdasco, once ranked seven in the world, was beaten in the men’s singles second round 6-3 7-5 to France’s Constant Lestienne.

American former Wimbledon and Olympic doubles champion Jack Sock continued to impress with a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win against German qualifier Daniel Masur while Czech No 2 seed Jiri Vesely beat France’s Hugo Grenier 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.

Britain’s Katie Boulter moved into the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham after a straight-sets victory against Caroline Garcia.