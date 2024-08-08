Paul Mulrennan wearing named breeches at York.

Jockeys will wear their names on their breeches as part of a new initiative at York’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday August 23 riders will sport their surnames among several other inclusive activities on the day which it is hoped will help engage, entertain and educate racegoers and TV viewers.

A pre-recorded Q&A session with top jockeys Hollie Doyle, Jo Mason, Jason Hart and Ryan Moore by children from a local school – Clifton Green Primary School – autograph signing sessions with Moore, Oisin Murphy and William Buick and fans will also get the chance to hear previous Coolmore Nunthorpe winning jockeys attempt to commentate on their success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a pop-up gym to advertise the unique strength of jockeys, a look behind the scenes in a canteen, demonstrations on how to ride a racehorse alongside a virtual reality experience, while a collection will also take place in aid of Graham Lee.

Dale Gibson, racing director of the Professional Jockeys Association, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with York on this ground-breaking initiative and hope that we can team up with other leading racecourses to connect racing fans with riders under both codes in future.”

William Derby, York’s chief executive and clerk of the course, said: “Alongside our wonderful equine athletes, the jockeys are the stars of our sport and we want to further spotlight their talent, commitment and personalities to race fans and beyond.

“The lifestyle, adrenaline and full-on pace of a jockey are unique in professional sport – men and women competing daily on equal terms, managing their weight, riding in unison with 500kg of thoroughbred at speeds of up to 40mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that York can play a part in further raising the profile of jockeys on a global sporting stage at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.”

Bradsell will head next to the Nunthorpe as he is pencilled in for a late summer sprint campaign after returning to action with victory in the Prix du Cercle at Deauville.

Under usual rider Hollie Doyle, Bradsell contested the Listed Prix du Cercle, facing 11 rivals over five furlongs, and triumphed by a length and a quarter.

The run came after 329 days off the track and sets the bay up nicely for a late summer and autumn sprint campaign that will include a next stop at York for the Nunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was wonderful to see him back, it is the result of a tremendous effort from Archie and his team to get him back fit enough to win first time out in France,” said Oliver St Lawrence, racing manager to Fawzi Nass of Bahrani owners Victorious Racing.

“I think he won in a reasonably good field and he should certainly come on from the run. His next step, all being well, will hopefully be the Nunthorpe.

“Timeform have him as the second to top horse in the race behind Asfoora, who I think is beatable.