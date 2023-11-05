Steve Boden delighted as Doncaster Knights make it three from three with win over Nottingham
The Knights, who recovered strongly at Castle Park after trailing 12-0 after only five minutes, have beaten Hartpury, Cambridge and now Nottingham.
They have a week off before the challenging contest at Coventry, one of the most powerful and ambitious clubs in the Championship, who surprisingly lost by 34-24 at Ampthill in Bedfordshire.
Doncaster’s victory owed much to the dominance of their forwards who grabbed control of the match as it became clear that Nottingham’s exciting start – tries in the first minute and then in the fifth by wingers Jordan Olowofela and David Williams – could develop into an embarrassing home defeat.
First-half tries by centre Connor Edwards and No 8 Harry Wilson plus a conversion and two penalties from fly-half Sam Olver established some authority at 18-12, and then in the second half, the pack continued to create promising opportunities, two of which were taken by flanker Rhys Tait and then by Olver who joined a maul on Nottingham’s line.
By 55 minutes Doncaster appeared well in control as they led 30-12, but Nottingham’s speed set up a third try, converted, to cut the gap to 30-19.
Doncaster’s defence had to be at its most solid and as their opponents continued to give away penalties, the Knights survived.
“This is a fantastic win, and the boys did brilliantly to turn things round,” said a delighted Steve Boden, Doncaster’s coach.
“Our forwards were outstanding, and our defence was good too.”