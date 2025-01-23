Steve Borthwick bringing his England team back to Yorkshire for Six Nations camp

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:16 BST
York will host England’s men for a Six Nations camp for the second successive year next month.

Steve Borthwick brought his England team to the LNER Community Stadium for a mid-Six Nations open training session last year and will do so again on Friday, February 28.

York’s 8,000-seater stadium is establishing itself as England’s Yorkshire stronghold, with the women’s Red Roses playing their Six Nations opener against Italy there on Sunday, March 23, and the city hosting six games in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August and September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​“We really enjoyed our time in York last year, and it made sense to go back again ahead of the last two rounds,” said Borthwick.

The England squad gather during the England training session held at the LNER Community Stadium on March 01, 2024 in York, England. (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)The England squad gather during the England training session held at the LNER Community Stadium on March 01, 2024 in York, England. (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)
The England squad gather during the England training session held at the LNER Community Stadium on March 01, 2024 in York, England. (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“The welcome we received at the LNER Community Stadium was brilliant, and we’re excited to do it all over again. The buzz around York to host matches for the 2025 World Cup is clear to see and I’m sure it will be a superb host city.”

Tickets are free, save for the £1 booking fee.

To book tickets visit here

Related topics:YorkEnglandYorkshireSix NationsItalyTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice