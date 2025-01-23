Steve Borthwick bringing his England team back to Yorkshire for Six Nations camp

York will host England’s men for a Six Nations camp for the second successive year next month.

Steve Borthwick brought his England team to the LNER Community Stadium for a mid-Six Nations open training session last year and will do so again on Friday, February 28.

​“We really enjoyed our time in York last year, and it made sense to go back again ahead of the last two rounds,” said Borthwick.

The England squad gather during the England training session held at the LNER Community Stadium on March 01, 2024 in York, England. (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“The welcome we received at the LNER Community Stadium was brilliant, and we’re excited to do it all over again. The buzz around York to host matches for the 2025 World Cup is clear to see and I’m sure it will be a superb host city.”

Tickets are free, save for the £1 booking fee.