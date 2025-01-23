Steve Borthwick bringing his England team back to Yorkshire for Six Nations camp
Steve Borthwick brought his England team to the LNER Community Stadium for a mid-Six Nations open training session last year and will do so again on Friday, February 28.
York’s 8,000-seater stadium is establishing itself as England’s Yorkshire stronghold, with the women’s Red Roses playing their Six Nations opener against Italy there on Sunday, March 23, and the city hosting six games in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August and September.
“We really enjoyed our time in York last year, and it made sense to go back again ahead of the last two rounds,” said Borthwick.
“The welcome we received at the LNER Community Stadium was brilliant, and we’re excited to do it all over again. The buzz around York to host matches for the 2025 World Cup is clear to see and I’m sure it will be a superb host city.”
Tickets are free, save for the £1 booking fee.
