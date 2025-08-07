Super League Basketball claims significant victory in battle with British Basketball Federation
SLB have announced that Basketball England will continue to process Governing Body Endorsements (GBEs) for SLB clubs.
It means clubs can bring in players from abroad as they have in past seasons.
Basketball England had previously stated they couldn’t grant GBE’s because the SLB is not recognised by the British Basketball Federation, amid the ongoing licencing row sparked by the governing body’s awarding of the licence for the 2026/27 season to external investors, GBBL.
A league statement continued: “Following clarification from the Home Office, BE reversed their position and confirmed that they will now process endorsements for SLB clubs.”
Super League Basketball Interim Independent Chair Sanjay Bhandari MBE said: “We’re grateful to the Home Office and BE for their clarification in resolving this key issue.
"Our clubs have shown real ambition and determination throughout the summer, pushing ahead with roster plans in the face of uncertainty.
“Now that this issue has been resolved, we can all look ahead to what promises to be a thrilling season of Super League Basketball with a full fixture list to be announced in the coming weeks.”
SLB also confirmed what was reported in The Yorkshire Post earlier this week that the 2025/26 season will commence on September 19, with fixtures to be announced later this month.